Exciting last few events unveiled for Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival 2024
Organised by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by Harrogate-based Raworths Solicitors, the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival annual event has been hailed as “one of the UK’s best literary festivals” by Harper’s Bazaar magazine.
This year’s festival started with former Prime Minister in the form of Theresa May, who spoke about her new book at the Crown Hotel.
Running until this Sunday, October 20, the remaining events include:
October 19: Dame Joan Bakewell.
October 19: Dr Amir Khan.
October 19: Douglas Beattie.
October 20: Alison Weir.
October 20: Kat Brown.
October 20: Rob Biddulph.
Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival always attracts incredible authors and this year is no exception, with some of the biggest names from the worlds of politics, sport, comedy, TV and broadcasting here in Harrogate.
“As an arts charity we rely on the generosity of others and we couldn’t do any of this without the continuing support of Raworths Solicitors.”
Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: "This is our 12th year sponsoring this brilliant festival which has helped put Harrogate on the literary map and continues to go from strength to strength."
Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival celebrates great writing and leading thinkers, sharing stories to as wide an audience as possible with a diverse programme designed to entertain, inspire, educate, challenge and amuse.
For tickets and information, visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/