Exciting fashion fair in Harrogate this weekend will bring glamour to town centre

The countdown is on to the return of the fabulous fashion fair to Harrogate town centre this weekend bringing with it all the glamour of the catwalk.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular annual event, organised and funded by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), will returns to the Piazza area of the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 17.

Previous years have seen tens of thousands of people to this prime town centre location, creating a boost to footfall in Harrogate’s high street sector, as well as an increased spend by both new and returning visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID’s Operations and Projects Executive, said: “If you’re looking for that perfect outfit for your summer holiday, a stunning wedding dress or amazing attire for a special day out, don’t miss our celebration next week!

Return of the catwalk: The popular annual fashion fair, organised and funded by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), will return to the Piazza area of the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 17. (Picture contributed)

“With three shows across the day, there’s ample chance to come down and watch our models as they take to the catwalk to strut their stuff.

“We can’t wait to shine a light on Harrogate’s classy, elegant shopping offer to support our members and business network as a whole.”

Kicking off on Saturday at 11am, each of the separate shows at the Celebration of Fashion will feature all of the different categories, outfits and accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The categories taking to this year’s catwalk will include the top ranges for the summer season, highlighting Harrogate’s top high street, wonderful wedding themes and radiant races garments.

There will also be a special showcase mid-way through the day from well-known high street brand, Molton Brown.

The Business Improvement District (BID) organises the Celebration of Fashion event every year to highlight the town’s retail offer, offering the chance to the town’s business community to show off their latest range of clothing accessories and services.

Harrogate BID was launched in 2019 and received a successful ballot which saw its second term begin in January 2024 for a further five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A not-for-profit organisation, it is funded for by businesses in a dedicated area, with an aim to improve the area in which those businesses trade and maximise Harrogate as a destination.

For more information, visit: www.harrogatebid.co.uk