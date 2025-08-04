'Excited' Knaresborough radio presenter is the new voice of BBC Radio One on early morning show

An award-winning Knaresborough DJ has become BBC Radio 1’s new ‘Early Breakfast Presenter’.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Triple ARIAS gold award-winning radio presenter Rosie Madison from Knaresborough has joined fellow Yorkshire presenter Danny Mylo from Castleford as the new sound of BBC Radio I.

The dream team can be heard on Fridays Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 pm through August having done the early breakfast show on Fridays throughout July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-award winning pair’s previous show Mylo and Rosie Breakfast Show on Bauer Media Group’s Hits Radio West Yorkshire was a huge success for 11 hears.

Triple ARIAS gold award-winning radio presenter Rosie Madison from Knaresborough is the new voice of BBC Radio I early mornings. (Picture contributed)

Rosie Maddison said “We cannot put it into words how excited we are to be joining the Radio 1 team, it’s a real pinch me moment.

"If we could tell those two mates who started in radio by making tea for the good grown up presenters that we’d be talking to you now, they wouldn’t have believed you! And we kinda don’t either.

“Our job is to literally make each other laugh every single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It goes without saying we hope you’ll have a laugh with us, too.”

Rosie and Mylo have taken on their new role as BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James starts a longer breakfast show for the summer months, going on till 11am.

Rosie Maddison has 20 years’ experience of working in the radio and broadcasting/entertainment industry with a large portfolio of presenting, producing, social media management, event hosting and project managing live events and client activities, including with Virgin Radio and Viking FM.