Exceptional demand for Harrogate music event starring legend of Bowie, Beatles and Supertramp

There’s been a phenomenal interest in a Harrogate event next week featuring a Grammy-nominated music legend associated with David Bowie, The Beatles and Supertramp.

Supertramp - Crime of the Century presented by Ken Scott is scheduled to take place at Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, October 9.

But such has been the high demand for tickets for this special edition of the regular Vinyl Sessions event which raises funds for Harrogate Hospital Community Charity that it is now a sell out.

A delighted organiser Colin Paine said: "Ken is a legend – he’s received five Grammy nominations - and was kind enough to be our VIP guest star at an early Vinyl Session about David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album back in 2018.

Supertramp - Crime of the Century presented by Ken Scott is scheduled to take place at Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen in Harrogate on October 9. (Picture contributed)

"Everyone has been desperate to get an insight to his work with Supertramp on an album which still sounds brilliant today.”

Supertramp were struggling for success before they hooked up with Scott, who went on to produce the band’s breakthrough album, the classic Crime Of The Century, in 1974, marrying complex orchestrations with hit singles such as Dreamer and Bloody Well Right.

Ken Scott, who returned to the UK ten years ago after long spells in LA and Nashville, will talk about Crime of the Century in conversation with Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser, followed by a Q&A and a vinyl playback of the full album.

By the point he worked on Crime of the Century, the versatile and talented Scott was already a seasoned hand at the age of only 27.

He had begun his career 1964 as a 16-year-old at EMI studios at Abbey Road Studios and became an engineer for The Beatles all the way from A Hard Day’s Night album to Rubber Soul, before returning for The White Album in 1968.

Scott then co-produced David Bowie’s run of four classic 1970s albums including Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane.

Among the other major music acts graced by Scott’s incredible production skills are Elton John, the Jeff Beck Group, Procol Harum, Devo, the Mahavishnu Orchestra, John Lennon, George Harrison, Level 42, Duran Duran and Gillian Welch.

The volunteer-run Vinyl Sessions, which were founded in early 2018 by hi fi aficionado Colin Paine to showcase classic rock albums on vinyl, raised more than £15,000 for equipment at Harrogate Hospital before the pandemic brought the turntable to a temporary halt.

In May 2024, the event returned in person for the first time since lockdown with events on The Eagles, REM and The Police.

Every penny raised goes to the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.