Ex Ripon newsagent to aid MNDA

Since being diagnosed last summer, David Hirst has lost the ability to speak and eat and drink but now he and his family are working to increase awareness of the condition and raise funds for MNDA.

“In July 2021 he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, which was devastating to us all as a family,” said wife Katharine Hirst.

“He can now only communicate using his iPad, he cannot eat or drink, everything enters his body by a feeding tube.

“The support both medically and through friends and family has been second to none.”

David was a newsagent in Ripon for 42 years and welcomed all into his shops, trading as Campbells News.

The dad, to Georgina and Joshua and grandfather to Maisey, was also very sporty and liked football, cricket and rugby.

Now he is putting his efforts, supported by his family, into the free fundraiser will take place at Ripon Rugby Club on Friday April 1 at 6pm.

It will feature an auction of promises, buffet and magician to help swell funds for charity MNDA.

“This fundraiser is to help raise awareness for this terrible disease,” added Katharine.

“The money raised will help fund people in the future.

“Unfortunately, there is no cure at the moment but with people’s help, one day there will be.

“Thank you to all the people who have donated from local businesses to friends and family.”

MNDA is one of the charities supported by rugby league legend Rob Burrow and his family and friends.

The former Leeds Rhinos player, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, is also working to raise funds for Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the bespoke centre.

As well as the Ripon fundraising night, a gofundme appeal has so far raised £1,735 towards the £2,000 target and is at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mnda-fundraiser-with-david-hirst