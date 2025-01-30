Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A talented actor who was a student at a Harrogate school just five years ago is winning rave reviews after appearing in a new hit movie starring two Academy Award nominees.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Harrogate Ladies’ College pupil, Lee Braithwaite is making waves in Hollywood after starring alongside Academy Award nominees Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in We Live in Time.

Braithwaite, who left Harrogate Ladies’ College in 2019, makes a feature length film debut in the romantic comedy-drama film as Jade, a commis-chef who partner’s Pugh’s character, Almut, in a cooking competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their time at Harrogate Ladies’ College, Braithwaite attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, a world-leading drama school, and graduated in 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Professional Acting.

Former Harrogate Ladies Collete pupil Lee Braithwaite (right) alongside Florence Pugh in hit rom-com movie We Live In Time. (Picture contributed)

Braithwaite’s role has been met with positive reviews from critics, and garnered praise from Pugh, who has starred in films such as Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.

“What a beautiful performance you gave,” Pugh said on Instagram.

Head of Drama at Harrogate Ladies’ College, Dr Emma Stokes said: “Lee repeatedly wowed audiences with performances at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was clear to everyone at the time that Lee had something really special even at a young age.

A star in the making - Flashback to when Lee Braithwaite (left) played the Scarecrow in the Harrogate Ladies’ College school production of The Wizard of Oz. (Picture contributed)

"Their passion, energy and vibrancy were infectious.

“Everyone at school is so proud of Lee and pleased to have been part of the journey so far.

“We’re so excited to follow Lee’s career, and they will always be part of the Harrogate Ladies’ College family.”

The talented Lee was also seen in a prominent role in Cowbois at the RSC and also the London transfer to the Royal Court and at the National Theatre of The Other Place, with good reviews for both performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented Lee Braithwaite (centre) as Mr Brownlow in the Harrogate Ladies’ College school production of Oliver! (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Ladies’ College has been pioneering girls’ education in the UK since 1893.

With the addition of Highfield Pre-School and Highfield Prep School, its family of three schools aims to able to offer a seamless education journey from 2-11 years for boys and 2-18 for girls within one Campus.

Harrogate Ladies’ College’s three schools are fully integrated to provide a seamless educational experience.