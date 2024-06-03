Everything you need to know about world famous Knaresborough Bed Race 2024 with only a few days to go

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s only a few days until Knaresborough Bed Race – the most extraordinary annual event held on a single day in Harrogate and Knaresborough – and organisers are looking eagerly to the weather forecasts.

Now world famous, this community-led event organised by Knaresborough Lions, goes from strength-to-strength each year.

Launched in 1966, Knaresborough Bed Race attracts approximately 30,000 spectators each year who pack out the cobbled streets of the town, the Waterside and Conyngham Hall.

After last year’s teething problems with a new chip-time system, organisers have reverted to the 'traditional' timing system for each team.

Flashback to the parade at he Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2023. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Knaresborough Bed Race chairman, Martin Brock said anticipation for this weekend’s 2024 Great Knaresborough Bed Race, always a major organisational feat for the volunteers involved, was greater than ever.

"There has been a great reaction to the entry form moving online this year with more potential entries than ever.”

"We are sure as always that the teams will do the event proud not just in the race but with some amazing designs for the parade.”

Weather

A team takes on the water crossing at the River Nidd towards the finishing line in last year's Great Knaresborough Bed Race. (Picture Gerard Binks)

There was no let-up in the rain in 2019 in the last Bed Race before Covid for the 90 teams of six runners – and a passenger on each colourfully decorated bed – as they hurtled round the 2.4-mile course.

Usually, the event is more lucky than that in terms of weather conditions.

The weather forecast for this year’s event on Saturday, June 8 is promising for the 630 participants who must end the race by swimming through the icy waters of the River Nidd while pushing a bed.

At the moment this year’s Knaresborough Bed Race is not expected to be a scorcher of a day.

Thousands of people pack the streets each year for Knaresborough Bed Race. (Picture Simon Hulme)

But the meteorologist are offering “sunny intervals and a fresh breeze” with a maximum predicted temperature of 16C, which should ensure the teams don’t get too hot and bothered in this hugely popular event organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions to raise funds to meet local charitable and community needs.

Course

The Bed Race course will take the 90 teams through parkland and the Nidd Gorge, up the steep Castle Ings and into to the town centre.

They will then hurtle down High Street and Bond End, cross High Bridge and dash to the climax of the event: the 30-yard swim across the Nidd.

Theme

Each year organisers decide on a theme for the beds.

Ideas this year came in from club members, runners and event supporters, with the winning idea of "Great Inventions And Technology Through The Ages” suggested by long-term bed race supporters from Somerset, Joe Fielder and Caroline Fletcher.

Timetable

Judging of the Best Dressed Bed starts at 11am and will be announced at around noon.

From 1pm they parade through the town led by the winner of the Best Dressed Award and follow the route to Conyngham Hall field.

There, the decorations come off and the teams strip down to racing trim for the race itself which sets off at 3pm.

Bed Race teams can finish any time between 3.15pm and 4pm.

The prizes are presented at 5pm at Conyngham Hall.

Entertainment

Access to Conyngham Hall field where the race starts and finishes, and from where the river crossing can be viewed on the Big Screen or live.

The Big Screen shows live footage from the day, especially the iconic river crossing, plus results and footage from previous years.

There are also amusements, food and drink facilities and charity stalls.

Road Closures and transport

Road closures are staggered throughout the day.

10.45am - the marketplace and roads into it will shut.

12.30 pm - is the main closure, as the A59 covers most of the High Street (Silver Street down), Bond End and up the hill as far as Harrogate Golf Club.

Boroughbridge Road will close from the High Street junction to Stockwell Road junction.

High Bond End will close as far as Lands Lane.

14.30 pm - sees the closure of roads used just for the race, so Waterside from the Worlds End as far as Castle Ings, then Castle Ings in its entirety.

Road openings will be staggered but are done on the advice of the police, so be aware that some parts could be closed as late as 6pm if crowds are heavy and it is deemed unsafe to open them.

If you need to get to Harrogate whilst the High Street is shut, a diversion will be in place around Briggate/Calcutt/Forest Moor.

Buses will run this way while the A59 is shut.

Trains will still be running, too.

Organisers and charity

Knaresborough Lions Club became joint-arrangers in 1993, taking over the whole event from Knaresborough Round Table in 1998.

Like their predecessors, the Lions are volunteers who stage the event for charity.

Funds are raised by the Lions, by the teams themselves for their own good causes and by other charities who get involved on the day.