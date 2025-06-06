Everything you need to know about this year’s BedFest music day in Knaresborough

BedFest is returning soon for another unforgettable day of live music, delicious food and festival fun as part of Knaresborough Bed Race day.

Here is everything you need to know about this popular event.

Running alongside the iconic Great Knaresborough Bed Race, BedFest is a full-day celebration that brings people together to support Henshaws and raise vital funds to empower people living with sight loss and other disabilities across the North of England.

This year’s BedFest is being held on Saturday, June 14, noon to 11pm at the Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in the heart of Knaresborough and has something for everyone.

BedFest 2025 in Knaresborough will offer a feast of craft beer, food and live music from DJ Rory Hoy (pictured), Hot Sauce, DJ Trev, and Captain and the Bear. (Picture contributed)

Foodies can indulge in Italian street food, including crispy fried calzones, mouth-watering arancini balls, along with fresh pizzas, freshly grilled BBQ food, Brymor ice cream, and plenty of sweet treats.

Craft beers will be being served by local legends Turning Point and Harrogate Brewing Co alongside as a selection of wines and gins from the Henshaws’s Gin Shack.

Music lovers are also in for a treat with an exciting line-up of local talent across the day and evening with performers including DJ Rory Hoy, Hot Sauce, DJ Trev, and Captain and the Bear.

There will also be face painting and hook-a-duck to keep youngsters entertained.

Clare Cunningham, Fundraiser at Henshaws, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for BedFest this year.

"It’s a great chance to enjoy fantastic music and food while making a real difference in the lives of the people we support. "

This year’s BedFest is sponsored by Specsavers, long-term supporter of Henshaws.

Andy Bryer, retail director at Specsavers Harrogate, says: ‘'We're thrilled to be sponsoring BedFest once again.

"It's a genuinely fantastic event that the whole community looks forward to.

“Their dedicated staff and volunteers are truly inspiring."

Every ticket sold helps Henshaws continue its mission to empower individuals with sight loss and disabilities to grow in confidence, gain independence and live life to the full.

Pre-sale: Adults £12 | Children £6 | Carers go free

On the door: Adults £14 | Children £6 | Carers go free