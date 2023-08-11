News you can trust since 1836
‘Every lady needs a massage’ : Wetherby care home resident gets surprise spa day

Windsor Court care home in Wetherby surprised lucky resident, Hazel Thorp, with a relaxing trip to the spa as part of their ‘Dream It, Do It’ initiative.
By Terri KiddContributor
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 14:09 BST

Launched in July, Windsor Court’s ‘Dream It, Do It’ initiative is designed to help residents live each day to the fullest.

The care team ask each resident for one wish – their perfect day -and their wish is granted!

Residents are handed a golden ticket ahead of their special day, listing the details of what’s to come.

Hazel Thorp with her Golden TicketHazel Thorp with her Golden Ticket
Hazel Thorp with her Golden Ticket
When 92-year-old Hazel was presented with her golden ticket to a spa, she was thrilled. Hazel said: “I used to go to the spa often for facials, I loved going to the spa, every lady needs a massage.’”

When Hazel’s special day came, care team members from Windsor Court whisked her away to Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in York, somewhere Hazel had always wanted to visit.

Feeling pampered from the moment she arrived, Hazel enjoyed a soothing and rejuvenating facial, followed by a delicious afternoon tea.

Hazel said: “I really enjoyed my trip to the spa; it reminded me of when I often booked spa days when I was younger. I felt honoured to have been given the chance to go again.”

The Home Manager at Windsor Court, Sophie Summerscales, commented: “It was fantastic to see the smile on Hazel’s face after her relaxing spa day, she was glowing when she returned to Windsor Court!

“Our ‘Dream It, Do It’ initiative is our way of showing our residents how much they are appreciated and valued.

"It also gives us a chance to get to know everyone on a deeper level and give them exciting experiences.

“We can’t wait to see who our next Golden Ticket winner will be!"

For more information about living at Windsor Court, visit idealcarehomes.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01937 586651.

Windsor Court, operated by Ideal Carehomes, is a residential and dementia care home rated GOOD by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).

All 66 bedrooms are en-suite, enabling staff to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.

