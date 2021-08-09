Events restart to reunite people

Home Instead said since the easing of restrictions, events have been staged to bring people together and promote social interaction.

Heather Welsh, Community Representative from Home Instead who has organised these events, said: “We’re so excited that our events are back after so long apart.

“We hope that they can bring together older people from across our community.”

A Home Instead spokesman added: “We have already held many successful client events in the area this summer - including a trip to The Milk Churn in Scarcroft where the group learnt more about the farm and of course tried some gelato!

“They’ve also held a seaside themed event at Terry Yorath House Roundhay, in partnership with Engage Leeds, with live entertainment and ice cream, all in a beachy setting.

“This seaside themed event will also be happening in Boston Spa Village Hall in partnership with WiSE on Thursday August August 12 at 2pm.”

Home Instead have more events to come this summer, including starting a Chatter and Batter club providing fish and chips monthly from August 19 at the Swan and Talbot in Wetherby as well as a visit to M&S Company Archive Centre in Leeds on Thursday September 16.

In partnership with WISE, Home Instead are also restarting Chairobics classes.

The much-loved chair-based exercise class will be running every Friday from 10.30am at the Wetherby Methodist Church.

“Exercise is not only great for supporting physical health by strengthening muscles, improving blood pressure, supporting better bone and joint health and improving balance – it also helps the long-term preservation of brain function,” added the spokesman.

Home Instead will also be running Companionship Cafes from Tuesday August 17 at St James’ Church in Wetherby.

People can pop along for a cup of tea and chat, with entertainment including, bingo, quizzes, crafts, music, guest speakers and a raffle.