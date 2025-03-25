Evening of 'sublime choral music' coming up shortly at beautiful Harrogate church

A group of Harrogate singers respected for being a true community choir are to present an evening of sublime choral music shortly.

Formed in September 2003 and formerly known as formerly St John Fisher High School Community Choir, The Fisher Singers are to perform Mozart’s Solemn Vespers and Haydn’s Nelson Mass.

Taking place on Saturday April 5 in St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate, the concert will see Alex Kyle conducting the choir and orchestra.

The Solemn Vespers includes the well-known Laudate Dominum and Haydn’s music is packed with joyful melodies.

A "true community choir"- The Fisher Singers are gearing up for a memorable concert in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

The soloists will be Elspeth Piggott, soprano, Beth Moxon, alto, Tenor James Micklethwaite and Bass Patrick Osborne.

The concert will begin at 7.30pm and tickets are available at 07958665410/07411258713.

They will also be available on the door.

The Fisher Singers rehearse on Monday evenings from 7pm during school term at St John Fisher Catholic High School.

More information at: https://fishersingers.wordpress.com