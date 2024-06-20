Essential part of Harrogate's summer is just days away as Starbeck Community Day returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers are gearing up for one of Harrogate’s most important community days of the summer this weekend.

Since it came back from Covid lockdown in 2022, Starbeck Community Day has returned to its position as an essential fundraiser – as well as a lot of fun.

Taking place from noon to 4pm at Belmont Park in Starbeck this Saturday, June 22, organisers from Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal Group will be hoping for a large turnout – and good weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free annual event will see a feast of live entertainment and fun and games for all the family.

Flashback to Starbeck Community Day in Harrogate in 2019. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Highlights will include a performance by the talented youngsters of Summerbell Dance Academy Harrogate and music by Knaresborough Mobile Disco.

Also on offer will be face painting, hook a duck, tombola, coconut shys, stalls and Dancing For Well Being.

The Starbeck Residents Association is expected to be in attendance, as always.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal Group is led by a small group of volunteers who work hard to ensure Starbeck has Christmas Lights each year to brighten up the High Street.