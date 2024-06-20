Essential part of Harrogate's summer is just days away as Starbeck Community Day returns
Since it came back from Covid lockdown in 2022, Starbeck Community Day has returned to its position as an essential fundraiser – as well as a lot of fun.
Taking place from noon to 4pm at Belmont Park in Starbeck this Saturday, June 22, organisers from Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal Group will be hoping for a large turnout – and good weather.
The free annual event will see a feast of live entertainment and fun and games for all the family.
Highlights will include a performance by the talented youngsters of Summerbell Dance Academy Harrogate and music by Knaresborough Mobile Disco.
Also on offer will be face painting, hook a duck, tombola, coconut shys, stalls and Dancing For Well Being.
The Starbeck Residents Association is expected to be in attendance, as always.
Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal Group is led by a small group of volunteers who work hard to ensure Starbeck has Christmas Lights each year to brighten up the High Street.
More information at: https://starbeck-lights.com/