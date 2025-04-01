Essential guide to shows, comedy, gigs, events in Harrogate district in April 2025
Thursday, April 3-26:
Elemental exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, of contemporary jewellery and landscape paintings by Tom and Sarah Lindsay.
Thursday, April 3, 9pm:
Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, April 3, 7.30pm:
Nigel Miles-Thomas performs Sherlock Holmes – The Last Act at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, April 3, 7.15pm:
Schools 80th Anniversary of VE Day Commemoration at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Friday, April 4, 10pm:
Live music with Hobo Chic at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Friday, April 4, 9pm:
Live music with female-fronted covers band Someday Soon at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, April 4, 11am:
Spring Concert at St James’s Church, Birstwith featuring Arcadian Strings directed by conductor William Dutton.
Friday, April 4, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Dan Antopolski, Dani Johns and more at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, April 4, 7.30pm:
The Rozzers – A Tribute to Sting and the Police at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:
Spring Concert with The Fisher Singers performing Mozart and Haydn at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate. Tickets 07958665410 or 07411258713.
Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:
Ripley Live presents Altogether Now Choir performing at Ripley Town Hall for fundraiser for project to buy the Town Hall.
Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:
Ripon Choral Society’s Spring Concert featuring Bach’s St John Passion at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, April 5, 7.15pm:
Dance Krazy 2025 – Studio Dance Workshop 40th Anniversary at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:
South – Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Glorious Epic Film of the Antarctic – with music at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, April 6, 11am:
Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Europe’s leading string quartet, the Fibonacci Quartet at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Sunday, April 6, 7pm:
Spring Concert featuring Arcadian Strings directed by conductor William Dutton.at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.
Sunday, April 6, 3pm:
Live music with rock covers band The Interiorz at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Wednesday, April 9-12, 2.30pm:
RAOS Musical Theatre Company presents Annie at Harrogate Theatre. Plus 7.30pm.
Thursday, April, 10, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North presents Power to the People with Mike Berners-Lee, Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, April 11, 7pm:
Friends of Harrogate Hospital present An Evening with Eric Knowles charity fundraiser at Ashville College, Harrogate.
Friday, April 11, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Civic Society, assisted by the Pump Room Museum and Harrogate Library, presents a talk on Harrogate’s Egyptian Collection at West Park UR Church.
Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:
Red Wall Theatre presents classic comedy-drama Hindle Wakes at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.
Friday, April 11, 7.30pm:
What’s Love Got To Do With It? Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:
Live music with KIN-L (Simon Cooper, Ian Burwell and Robin van Zelst) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, April 12-13, 10am:
Open House Studio until 4pm with artist Paul Mirfin at 10 Brewerton Street, Knaresborough.
All welcome, originals and prints for sale.
Sunday, April 13, 10.30am:
HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Tuesday, April 15, Noon:
Northern Ballet presents Hansel and Gretel at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, April, 16, 7.30pm:
Jon Haynes and David Woods present Alas! Poor Yorick at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, April 16, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Folk Club presents Anna Massie plus Reuben & The Bridge at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, April 17, 2.30pm:
Story Time series presents A Big Egg at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, April 18, 7.30pm:
Live music with The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre.
Saturday, April 19, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents The Cinelli Brothers plus Freddie Cleary at Ripley Town Hall.
Thursday, April 24, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club with Ria Lina, Al Stevenson and Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, April 25, 8pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws Has To Be Joking at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Ripley Live presents Dave Kelly at Ripley Town Hall.
