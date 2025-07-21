Essential guide to Harrogate district's upcoming shows, gigs, films and comedy from July 24

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, July 24-August 30: Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow, solo exhibition by British artist Rebecca Styles at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 24-October 5: HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 24, 9pm: Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

July 25-28: Deer Shed Festival at Baldersby Park near Thirsk presents live indie music, arts, children’s and more.

Thursday, July 24, 7pm: Really Funny Comedy presents Geoff Norcott (Work In Progress) at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, July 25, 7pm: Harrogate Theatre's 125th Anniversary Gala – A Night at the Theatre starring six of the town’s leading community theatre groups.

Friday, July 25-28: Deer Shed Festival with live music, arts, books, children’s, outdoors and more at Baldersby Park near Thirsk.

Friday, July 25, 9pm: Live music with Crosscut Saw at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 26, 7.30pm: The Eagles Tribute Desperados bring the Fast Lane Tour to Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, July 26, 7.30pm: The Upbeat Beatles at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 26, 7.45pm: Lucy Farrar and Christopher Wollaton star in football play Coming Home at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, July 26,7pm: Ocean Colour Scene at York Barbican.

Sunday, July 27, 9pm: Live music with Joan of Arc at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Monday, July 28, 7.30pm: The Simon and Garfunkel Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, July 31, 12pm: Fun for Little Ones - A Tribute to Ms Rachel at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, July 31, 7.30pm: Kairos Productions presents Something’s Wrong - by Naail Ishaq at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Sunday, August 3, noon: Wilfrid's Folk Club presents Mini Music Festival in the garden of St Wilfrid’s Church and Community Centre, Ripon.

Sunday, August 3, 7.30pm: Frazer Theatre Music presents Shout Out to the 60s at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, August 7, 7.30pm: Summer Celebrity Concert - The Wihan Quartet at St John’s Church, Sharow.

Friday, August 8-17: Feva festival presents various events at various venues in Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 9, 7.30pm: Knaresborough FEVA Festival presents Bliss Anniversary Concert with Matt Secombe, the great grandson of Sir Arthur Bliss and the grandson of Sir Harry Secombe at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Friday, August 22, 8.30pm: Live music with Johnny Skinner and Steve Mosby at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 23, 9am: Ripon City Photographic Society’s Annual Exhibition at Allhallowgate Methodist Hall, Ripon.

Saturday, August 30, 7pm: Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 30, 8pm: Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, August 30, noon: Interactive and immersive sensory theatre experience Drift at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 30, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Orchestra of Opera North at Ripon Cathedral.

Tuesday, September 2-6, 7.30pm: Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd presents Charles Dickens’ The Signalman at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, September 4-5, 2.30pm: Ripon International festivals presents Flaugissimo – Johan Lofving and Yu-Wei Hu at Markenfield Hall, Ripon.

Friday, September 5, 7.40pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club including Jules O'Brian and Daliso Chaponda at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 6, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Ian Watt – The Song of the Guitar at St Nicholas Church, West Tanfield.

Saturday, September 6, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Gaelforce at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, September 10-13, 7.30pm: Black Tie Ball by John Godber at Harrogate Theatre.