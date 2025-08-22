Essential guide to Harrogate area comedy music and shows from August 28th 2025

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, August 28-September 18: Blue Sky Paintings: Journeys Across America by Horace Panter at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate..

Thursday, August 28-30: Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow, solo exhibition by British artist Rebecca Styles at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 28-October 5: HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 30, 8pm: Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre. (Picture contributed)

Thursday, August 28, 9pm: Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 29, 9pm: Live music with Slim Wilson and the Swamp Brothers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 30, 8pm: Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Scott Bennett, Roger Monkhouse, Nick Doody and Barry Dodds at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, August 30, 7pm: Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 30, 9pm: Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 30, noon: Interactive and immersive sensory theatre experience Drift at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 30, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Orchestra of Opera North at Ripon Cathedral.

Sunday, August 31, 4pm: The Boro Blues Brothers at the Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 31, 3pm: Live music with The Petty Heartbreakers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 31, 6pm: Live music with Brandon Symonds at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 31, 9pm: Live music with MFOR at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, August 31, 7pm: Live music with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate

Tuesday, September 2-6, 7.30pm: Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd presents Charles Dickens’ The Signalman at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, September 4-5, 2.30pm: Ripon International festivals presents Flaugissimo – Johan Lofving and Yu-Wei Hu at Markenfield Hall, Ripon.

Friday, September 5, 7.40pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club including Jules O'Brian and Daliso Chaponda at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 6, 7pm: Ripon Live Music presents The Jon Palmer Band at Ripon Arts Hub.

Saturday, September 6, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Ian Watt – The Song of the Guitar at St Nicholas Church, West Tanfield.

Saturday, September 6, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Gaelforce at Ripley Town Hall.

Monday, September 8, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents All We Imagine as Light (15 | India) at Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome.

Wednesday, September 10-13, 7.30pm: Black Tie Ball by John Godber at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, September 10, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival presents BBC R2 Folk award-winning vocal quartet The Furrow Collective at North Stainley Village Hall.

Thursday, September 11, 7pm: This Is My Theatre company presents Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Thursday, September 11, 7.30pm: Berwins Salon North with guest speakers ward-winning author Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason and Dr Tom Bellamy and parenting expert Anita Cleare at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, September 12, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival present ZRI – Love Mania and Mayhem at St Johns Church Sharow, Ripon.

Friday, September 19, 7.30pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Ria Lina: Riabellion at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 20: The NE Street Band perform the music of Bruce Springsteen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Monday, September 22, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents I'm Still Here (15 | Brazil) at Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome.

Monday, September 22, 7.30pm: The Carpenters Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, September 26, 7.30pm: Ocean Film Festival World Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: Cuore Chamber Orchestra at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: The Flowers Band - National Champions at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Friday, October 3, 7pm: Ripon Live Music presents Jon Bramwell (I am Kloot) at Ripon Arts Hub.

Saturday, October 4, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Plumhall at Ripley Town Hall.