Essential guide to comedy music and shows in Harrogate area for September 2025

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, September 4-September 18: Blue Sky Paintings: Journeys Across America by Horace Panter at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 4-October 5: HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 4-6, 7.30pm: Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd presents Charles Dickens’ The Signalman at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, September 4-5, 2.30pm: Ripon International festivals presents Flaugissimo – Johan Lofving and Yu-Wei Hu at Markenfield Hall, Ripon.

Thursday, September 4, 9pm: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, September 5, 9pm: Live music with Alex Hamilton at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, September 5, 7.40pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club including Jules O'Brian and Daliso Chaponda at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 6, noon: Love to Be...Festival with DJs Armand Van Helden, Marshall Jefferson, Ultra Naté and more on The Stray, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 6, 7pm: Ripon Live Music presents The Jon Palmer Band at Ripon Arts Hub.

Saturday, September 6, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Ian Watt – The Song of the Guitar at St Nicholas Church, West Tanfield.

Saturday, September 6, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Gaelforce at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, September 7, 9pm: Live music with the Ed Balls Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 7, 7pm: Live music with Will Hissett at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Monday, September 8, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents All We Imagine as Light (15 | India) at Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome.

Wednesday, September 10. 7.30pm: Vinyl Sessions presents The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds for Harrogate Hospital Community Charity at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Wednesday, September 10-13, 7.30pm: Black Tie Ball by John Godber at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, September 10, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival presents BBC R2 Folk award-winning vocal quartet The Furrow Collective at North Stainley Village Hall.

Thursday, September 11, 7pm: This Is My Theatre company presents Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Thursday, September 11, 7.30pm: Berwins Salon North with guest speakers ward-winning author Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason and Dr Tom Bellamy and parenting expert Anita Cleare at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, September 12, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival present ZRI – Love Mania and Mayhem at St Johns Church Sharow, Ripon.

Friday, September 19, 7.30pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Ria Lina: Riabellion at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 20: The NE Street Band perform the music of Bruce Springsteen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Monday, September 22, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents I'm Still Here (15 | Brazil) at Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome.

Monday, September 22, 7.30pm: The Carpenters Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, September 26, 7.30pm: Ocean Film Festival World Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, September, 26, 6pm: Art Exhibition - Reflections by Frances Tabbernor at Delicious Café, Mayfield Grove, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: Cuore Chamber Orchestra at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: Gala Concert with St Cecila Orchestra and Jasdeep Singh Degun at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: The Flowers Band - National Champions at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Sunday, September 28, 7.30pm: The 50s and 60s Show – Lipstick on Your Collar at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, September 29, 7.30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Paul Coulter: 5 Mistakes That Changed History at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, September 30, 7.30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents P Burton-Morgan: Explaining Being Pan to Nan at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Wednesday, October 1, 7,30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Suzi Ruffell: The Juggle at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, October 3, 7pm: Ripon Live Music presents Jon Bramwell (I am Kloot) at Ripon Arts Hub.

Saturday, October 4, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Plumhall at Ripley Town Hall.