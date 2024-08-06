Essential guide for shows, gigs and comedy events in Harrogate district in August and September

Thinking of going out to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for what’s happening over the next seven days and into September.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until August 11:

Explore Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal through the eyes of one of the north's leading landscape artists this summer. 'A Landscape Painter's Perspective' is a new art exhibition by Peter M. Hicks. The exhibition is open daily in Fountains Mill and the Tabernacle by Studley Lake in the Water Garden.

Throughout the school holidays:

August 15: Nick Ellis at Six Poor Folk, Knaresborough.

Summer of play at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden. Go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water garden/events for a full timetable and more information.

Until August 31:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Baldwin: The Pursuit Of Happiness exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until August 31:

Art in Conversation II at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate with works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.

Until September 29:

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate

Thursday, August 8, 9pm:

Live music with The Less Than Average Height Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 9, 8pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feva Festival presents Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist Adam Beattie at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, August 11, 3pm:

Live music with female-fronted five-piece classic rock/pop band Barraccuda at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 15, 8pm:

Feva Festival presents Liverpool singer-songwriter Nick Ellis at Six Poor Folk, Knaresborough.

Friday, August 16, 7.30pm:

Feva Festival presents Status Faux at King James's School, Knaresborough.

Friday, August 16, 5pm-11pm,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feva Festival presents Knaresborough Lions' Beer Festival at Knaresborough House.

Also runs Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, August 17, Noon-5pm:

Feva Festival presents Picnic in the Park at Knaresborough House.

Saturday, August 17, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents King Pleasure & the Biscuit Boys at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, August 30, 8pm:

Screening of the Academy Award winning film The Holdovers (15) at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, September 5-6, 2.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon International Festival presents Duo Dorado playing music by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis at Markenfield Hall, near Ripon.

Friday, September 6, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents The Songs the Beatles Gave Away with BBC’s "Whispering" Bob Harris and Beatles expert Colin Hall at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy presents Lou Conran, Lovdev Barpaga, Lewis Dunn and MC Edy Hurst at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon International Festival presents Atea Quintet at St Mary's Church, Masham.

Monday, September 9, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Empire of Light (15 | UK) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome.

Wednesday, September 11, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Folk Concert – Leveret at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Thursday, September 12-14, 7.30pm:

Black Eyed Theatre presents Dracula at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with speakers covering everything from High Seas to High Tech.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Presented by Ripon International Festival presents ZRI and the Cafe Danube at St Johns Church, Sharow.

Saturday, September 14, 7pm:

The New World String Quartet perform Vivaldi’s Four Season at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 14, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash, performs Live Dates Volume II at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 17-21, 7.30pm:

PhilandBen productions present Table Manners at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 1pm:

Chris Bramhall's FE Metal Thunder all-day music festival featuring Croak Ditch, Hell Fire Jack and more at Bilton Working Men’s Club, Harrogate.

Monday, September 23, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents There is no Evil (15 | Iran) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral,