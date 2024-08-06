Essential guide for shows, gigs and comedy events in Harrogate district in August and September

By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Aug 2024, 15:10 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 16:22 BST

Thinking of going out to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for what’s happening over the next seven days and into September.

Until August 11:

Explore Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal through the eyes of one of the north's leading landscape artists this summer. 'A Landscape Painter's Perspective' is a new art exhibition by Peter M. Hicks. The exhibition is open daily in Fountains Mill and the Tabernacle by Studley Lake in the Water Garden.

Throughout the school holidays:

August 15: Nick Ellis at Six Poor Folk, Knaresborough.August 15: Nick Ellis at Six Poor Folk, Knaresborough.
Summer of play at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden. Go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water garden/events for a full timetable and more information.

Until August 31:

Dan Baldwin: The Pursuit Of Happiness exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until August 31:

Art in Conversation II at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate with works by artists Izzy Thomson and Bob Bicknell-Knight.

Until September 29:

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate

Thursday, August 8, 9pm:

Live music with The Less Than Average Height Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 9, 8pm:

Feva Festival presents Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist Adam Beattie at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, August 11, 3pm:

Live music with female-fronted five-piece classic rock/pop band Barraccuda at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 15, 8pm:

Feva Festival presents Liverpool singer-songwriter Nick Ellis at Six Poor Folk, Knaresborough.

Friday, August 16, 7.30pm:

Feva Festival presents Status Faux at King James's School, Knaresborough.

Friday, August 16, 5pm-11pm,

Feva Festival presents Knaresborough Lions' Beer Festival at Knaresborough House.

Also runs Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, August 17, Noon-5pm:

Feva Festival presents Picnic in the Park at Knaresborough House.

Saturday, August 17, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents King Pleasure & the Biscuit Boys at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, August 30, 8pm:

Screening of the Academy Award winning film The Holdovers (15) at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, September 5-6, 2.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Duo Dorado playing music by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis at Markenfield Hall, near Ripon.

Friday, September 6, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents The Songs the Beatles Gave Away with BBC’s "Whispering" Bob Harris and Beatles expert Colin Hall at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, September 6, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy presents Lou Conran, Lovdev Barpaga, Lewis Dunn and MC Edy Hurst at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 7, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Atea Quintet at St Mary's Church, Masham.

Monday, September 9, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Empire of Light (15 | UK) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome.

Wednesday, September 11, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Folk Concert – Leveret at Helperby Millennium Hall.

Thursday, September 12-14, 7.30pm:

Black Eyed Theatre presents Dracula at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate with speakers covering everything from High Seas to High Tech.

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm:

Presented by Ripon International Festival presents ZRI and the Cafe Danube at St Johns Church, Sharow.

Saturday, September 14, 7pm:

The New World String Quartet perform Vivaldi’s Four Season at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 14, 7.30pm:

Martin Turner, ex-Wishbone Ash, performs Live Dates Volume II at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, September 17-21, 7.30pm:

PhilandBen productions present Table Manners at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2pm.

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm:

Tim Peake: Astronauts. The Quest to Explore Space at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 21, 1pm:

Chris Bramhall's FE Metal Thunder all-day music festival featuring Croak Ditch, Hell Fire Jack and more at Bilton Working Men’s Club, Harrogate.

Monday, September 23, 7.15pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents There is no Evil (15 | Iran) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral,

