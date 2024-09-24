Essential going out guide for the Harrogate district from September 26 onwards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thinking of going to see a show, a comedy or a theatre event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide for September and October.

Until September 28:

Jim Moir exhibition Birdland at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until September 29:

October 5: Maisie Adam at Harrogate Theatre.

We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Until September 30:

Aesthetica presents Power and Identity - Five films by five female filmmakers at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Until October 31:

Artist Steph Hayes new exhibition at Major Tom’s Social bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Until October 28:

Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival 2024. Various acts at various venues.

Thursday, September 26, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy presents Nick Helm, Sam Avery and Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 26, 9pm:

Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, September 27, 9pm:

Live music with Standing Room Only at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, September 27:

Ripon International Festival presents Shu Jiang – In Tune with Nature: A Musical Journey of China at Fountains Hall, Fountains Abbey, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festival presents The Brighouse and Rastrick Band at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Sunday, September 29, 7.30pm:

In Conversation with Jon Sopel at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, September 30, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Jimmy Tarbuck at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, October 2, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Andy Parsons - Bafflingly Optimistic at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 3, 8pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Laugh Out Proud at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 3-5, 7.45pm:

The Book of Darkness & Light presents Nightmares at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, October 4, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Nick Doody, Chris Stokes, Ryan Kenny and Jon Pearson at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, October 4, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Laura Smyth, Karl Porter, Peter Brush and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday October 4, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents bluesman Toby Walker at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, October 5, 7.30pm:

Just My Imagination – The Music of The Temptations at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 5, 8pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Maisie Adam - Appraisal at Harrogate Theatre. Plus matinee 3pm.

Wednesday, October 9, 7.30pm:

Vinyl Sessions presents legendary producer Ken Scott in person on Supertramp’s Crime of the Century at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 10, 7.45pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Tez Ilyas – After Eight at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, October 10, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents An Evening Without Kate Bush at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 10, 7pm:

Former Prime Minister Theresa May opens Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival discussing her new book The Abuse of Power at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11, 6pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents podcaster, author and etiquette expert William Hanson at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11, 7.30pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents BBC presenter and journalist Ros Atkins at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 11, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Clinton Baptiste – Roller Ghoster at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, October 12, 7pm:

Folk act The Wilderness Yet at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from Village Hall Cafe or https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

Saturday, October 12, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra performs Operatic Arias plus Bizet’s Carmen Suite at St Mark’s Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 12, 8pm:

Live music with indie band Lie To The Council at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 12, 8pm:

Red Ladder Theatre Company in collaboration with Theatre Royal Wakefield & CAPA College presents Sanctuary at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 12, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Kiri Pritchard-McLean – Peacock at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, October 12, 10am:

The New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Galley, Swan Road, Harrogate. Until December 31.

Saturday, October 12, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents The Connor Selby Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, October 13, 7pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents writer, comedian and former doctor Adam Kay discussing his latest book ‘Undoctored’ at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.Tuesday,

October 15, 7.30pm:

Banff Mountain Film Festival – 2024 Blue Film Programme at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Thursday, October 24, 7.30pm:

Listening Night with Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Genesis’s Foxtrot plus bar and food at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate.

Friday, October 25, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents James Herriot and Beyond - An illustrated talk by Derry Brabbs at upstairs room,Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, October 25, 7.30pm:

Social Music Night plus bar and food at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate.