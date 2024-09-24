Essential going out guide for the Harrogate district from September 26 onwards
Until September 28:
Jim Moir exhibition Birdland at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Until September 29:
We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Portraits by Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Until September 30:
Aesthetica presents Power and Identity - Five films by five female filmmakers at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Until October 31:
Artist Steph Hayes new exhibition at Major Tom’s Social bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.
Until October 28:
Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival 2024. Various acts at various venues.
Thursday, September 26, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy presents Nick Helm, Sam Avery and Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, September 26, 9pm:
Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, September 27, 9pm:
Live music with Standing Room Only at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, September 27:
Ripon International Festival presents Shu Jiang – In Tune with Nature: A Musical Journey of China at Fountains Hall, Fountains Abbey, near Ripon.
Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:
St Cecilia Orchestra presents Hollywood’s Golden Age at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm:
Ripon International Festival presents The Brighouse and Rastrick Band at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Sunday, September 29, 7.30pm:
In Conversation with Jon Sopel at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Monday, September 30, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Jimmy Tarbuck at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, October 2, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Andy Parsons - Bafflingly Optimistic at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, October 3, 8pm:
Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Laugh Out Proud at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, October 3-5, 7.45pm:
The Book of Darkness & Light presents Nightmares at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, October 4, 7.30pm:
Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Nick Doody, Chris Stokes, Ryan Kenny and Jon Pearson at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, October 4, 8pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Laura Smyth, Karl Porter, Peter Brush and more at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday October 4, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents bluesman Toby Walker at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, October 5, 7.30pm:
Just My Imagination – The Music of The Temptations at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 5, 8pm:
Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Maisie Adam - Appraisal at Harrogate Theatre. Plus matinee 3pm.
Wednesday, October 9, 7.30pm:
Vinyl Sessions presents legendary producer Ken Scott in person on Supertramp’s Crime of the Century at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.
Thursday, October 10, 7.45pm:
Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Tez Ilyas – After Eight at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Thursday, October 10, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Comedy Festival presents An Evening Without Kate Bush at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, October 10, 7pm:
Former Prime Minister Theresa May opens Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival discussing her new book The Abuse of Power at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, October 11, 6pm:
Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents podcaster, author and etiquette expert William Hanson at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, October 11, 7.30pm:
Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents BBC presenter and journalist Ros Atkins at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, October 11, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Clinton Baptiste – Roller Ghoster at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, October 12, 7pm:
Folk act The Wilderness Yet at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from Village Hall Cafe or https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.
Saturday, October 12, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra performs Operatic Arias plus Bizet’s Carmen Suite at St Mark’s Church, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 12, 8pm:
Live music with indie band Lie To The Council at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 12, 8pm:
Red Ladder Theatre Company in collaboration with Theatre Royal Wakefield & CAPA College presents Sanctuary at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 12, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Kiri Pritchard-McLean – Peacock at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, October 12, 10am:
The New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Galley, Swan Road, Harrogate. Until December 31.
Saturday, October 12, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents The Connor Selby Band at Ripley Town Hall.
Sunday, October 13, 7pm:
Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival presents writer, comedian and former doctor Adam Kay discussing his latest book ‘Undoctored’ at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.Tuesday,
October 15, 7.30pm:
Banff Mountain Film Festival – 2024 Blue Film Programme at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Thursday, October 24, 7.30pm:
Listening Night with Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Genesis’s Foxtrot plus bar and food at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate.
Friday, October 25, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents James Herriot and Beyond - An illustrated talk by Derry Brabbs at upstairs room,Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, October 25, 7.30pm:
Social Music Night plus bar and food at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate.
