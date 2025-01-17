Essential going out guide for Harrogate area this weekend in January and spring 2025
Until January 19, 2025:
Magical family panto Beauty & The Beast at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, January 16-25, 2025, 7pm:
Puss in Boots family pantomime at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, January 16, 9pm:
Live music with party band Bang! Bang! Bang! at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Saturday, January 18, 2025, 7.30pm:
New Orleans soul music with Dom Pipkin at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.
Monday, January 20, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Plan 75 (15/Japan) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Wednesday, January 22, 7.30pm:
Vinyl Sessions and Charm present An evening with Rob Chapman Plus Pink Floyd & Nick Drake on Vinyl at Starling Cafe Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, January 24, 2025, 8pm:
Hyena Comedy Club with MC Hammersmith, Fiona Allen and more at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, January 25, 7.30pm:
Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra will perform works by Mendelssohn, Mozart and Beethoven to lift the spirits at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Saturday, January 25, 2025, 7.30pm:
Comedian Chris McCausland (Strictly) brings his Yonks! tour to the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, January 26, 11am:
Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Leeds International Piano Competition 2024 prize winner Junyan Chen performing Bach, Beethoven, Bartók and Liszt at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, January 30, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club with Josh Pugh, MC-ed by Mickey P Kerr, at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, January 30-February 1, 2025, 7.45pm:
Richard Jordan Productions presents WW2 drama Shellshocked at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Thursday, January 30, 7.20pm:
Miles Jupp presents On I Bang tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, January 31, 7pm:
The Shape of You Ed Sheeran tribute show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 1, 7.30pm:
Legends of American Country Show at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, February 2, 2025, 7.30pm:
The Rod Stewart Songbook live at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, February 6, 7.30pm:
A Sky Full of Stars – A Tribute to Coldplay at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, February 7, 7.30pm:
Classic Rock Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, February 7, 2025, 7.30pm:
Ripley Live presents keyboard king Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 7, 7.45pm:
Comedian Pete Selwood – Uninspiring at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday February 8, 7.30pm:
Harrogate’s Saint John Fisher Catholic High School in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church.
Tickets: https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected]
Saturday, February 8, 7.30pm:
Whole Lotta Shakin’ – The Shakin’ Stevens Story at Harrogate Theatre
Saturday, February 8, 8pm:
The Ultimate 70s Show at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.
Sunday, February 9, 11am:
Harrogate International Sunday Series presents violin prodigy Leia Zhu playing Bach, Prokofiev and Wieniawski at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 12, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (PG/Sweden/1957) at Harrogate Odeon.
Wednesday, February 12-15, 7.45pm:
Woman in Mind at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.
Thursday, February 13, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North presents Living Meaningfully with Oliver Burkeman, Dr Alex Box and Prof Louise Mullany at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, February 14, 7.30pm:
Carlos Pons Guerra presents operatic dance drama Mariposa at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 15, 8pm:
Rural Arts Theatre Production presents Miss Lindsay’s Secret at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Doors open 7pm. Tickets from the Village Hall Café or via https://www.ruralarts.org/whats-on
Saturday, February 22, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents rock and blues band Brave Rival at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm:
Chris De Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Sunday, March 2, 11am:
Harrogate International Sunday Series presents trumpet and harp duo Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 8, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall.
Wednesday, March 12, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) at Harrogate Odeon.
Sunday, March 23, 11am:
Harrogate International Sunday Series presents renowned pianist Amiri Harewood performing Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Brahms at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Wednesday, March 26, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents High Noon (U/US/1952) at Harrogate Odeon.
