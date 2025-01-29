Essential going out guide for events in Harrogate area in February March April 2025
Thursday, January 30-February 1, 2025, 7.45pm:
Richard Jordan Productions presents WW2 drama Shellshocked at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Thursday, January 30, 9pm:
Live music with The Dave Hanson Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, January 30, 7.20pm:
Miles Jupp presents On I Bang tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, January 31, 7pm:
The Shape of You Ed Sheeran tribute show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday 1 February, 7.30pm:
Long Lands Common presents a Ceilidh starring the Dark Horse Ceilidh Band in support of Knaresborough Forest Park at St Andrew's Church, Starbeck, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 1, 7.30pm:
Band night with Chequered Past at Knaresborough WMC.
Saturday, February 1, 7.30pm:
Legends of American Country Show at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, February 2, 2025, 7.30pm:
The Rod Stewart Songbook live at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Monday, February 3, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Fallen Leaves (12A/Finland/2023) at Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Thursday, February 6, 6.30pm:
The Stellar Anderson Project album launch at The Taproom. Rooster’s Brewery, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 6, 7.30pm:
A Sky Full of Stars – A Tribute to Coldplay at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, February 7, 7.30pm:
Classic Rock Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, February 7, 2025, 7.30pm:
Ripley Live presents keyboard king Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.
Friday, February 7, 7.45pm:
Comedian Pete Selwood – Uninspiring at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday, February 8, 9pm:
Live music with Jaw plus Ember at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 8, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra's Spring Concert at St Mark’s Church, Harrogate including Beethoven’s violin concerto.
Saturday February 8, 7.30pm:
Harrogate’s Saint John Fisher Catholic High School in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church.
Tickets: https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected]
Saturday, February 8, 7.30pm:
Whole Lotta Shakin’ – The Shakin’ Stevens Story at Harrogate Theatre
Saturday, February 8, 8pm:
The Ultimate 70s Show at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.
Sunday, February 9, 11am:
Harrogate International Sunday Series presents violin prodigy Leia Zhu playing Bach, Prokofiev and Wieniawski at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 12, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (PG/Sweden/1957) at Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Wednesday, February 12-15, 7.45pm:
Woman in Mind at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.
Thursday, February 13, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North presents Living Meaningfully with Oliver Burkeman, Dr Alex Box and Prof Louise Mullany at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Friday, February 14, 6.45pm:
Dead Northern presents iconic 1980s movie My Bloody Valentine! at Starling Bar,Harrogate.
Friday, February 14, 7.30pm:
Carlos Pons Guerra presents operatic dance drama Mariposa at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 15, 8pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Matt Richardson, Louise Young and more at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 15, 8pm:
Rural Arts Theatre Production presents Miss Lindsay’s Secret at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Doors open 7pm. Tickets from the Village Hall Café or via https://www.ruralarts.org/whats-on
Sunday, February 16, 7.30pm:
The Elvis Years at Harrogate Theatre.
Monday, February 17, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents The Zone of Interest (12A/UK/Poland/2023) at Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Wednesday, February 19-22, 7.30pm:
John Godber’s Do I Love You at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.
Wednesday February 19, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Folk Club Guest Night with Joe Topping and James Mitchell at Rooster's Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate
Wednesday, February 19, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents our February Quiz at St Roberts Club, Robert St. Non members welcome - £2 pp, teams of 6 max.
Saturday, February 22, 11am:
Fideri Fidera presents Ugg ‘n’ Ogg and The World’s First Dogg at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.
Saturday, February 22, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents rock and blues band Brave Rival at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm:
Chris De Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Sunday, February 23, 6.30pm:
Lynton Academy Presents Showtime 25 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 26, 6.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Doctor Zhivago at the Odeon.
Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £10 on the door or book online in advance.
Thursday, February 27, 7.30pm:
Really Funny Comedy club with Dan Nightingale, Mickey P Kerr and more at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Sunday, March 2, 11am:
Harrogate International Sunday Series presents trumpet and harp duo Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Saturday, March 8, 7.30pm:
Abbey Belles Chorus in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Entry £10 pay at the door. Teenagers concessions.
Saturday, March 8, 7pm:
Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall.
Wednesday, March 12, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) at Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Sunday, March 23, 11am:
Harrogate International Sunday Series presents renowned pianist Amiri Harewood performing Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Brahms at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Wednesday, March 26, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents High Noon (U/US/1952) at Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
