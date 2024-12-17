Essential Christmas going out guide for events in Harrogate this weekend and into 2025
Until January 19, 2025:
Magical family panto Beauty & The Beast at Harrogate Theatre.
Until December 24:
Schoph: Sanctuary from Friday, November 22 at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Until December 21:
108 Fine Art gallery presents Joy, its Christmas exhibition, with works by George Rowlett, Iain Robertson, and Joash Woodrow at 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Until January 5, 2025:
New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate.
Thursday, December 19, 9pm:
Live music with Bang, Bang, Bang party band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, December 19, 8pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club with Maisie Adam at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, December 20, 9pm:
Live music with hard-hitting blues band Wadcutter at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.=
Saturday, December 21, 7pm:
The Crazy Knights Christmas Special at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.
Saturday, December 21, 8pm:
Ripley Live presents live music with The Cadillac Kings at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, December 21, 6pm:
Fanfare for Christmas 2024 – Brighouse and Rastrick Band with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, December 21, 9pm:
Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 22, 3pm:
Live music with Bellatones at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 22, 6pm: Live music with Shambles at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 22, 9pm:
Live rock covers with Liam Sierra at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, December 24, 8pm:
Christmas Party with music at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Monday, December 30,11am:
Behind the Scenes Pantomime Tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Also 12.30pm, 2pm and 4.30pm.
Monday, January 6, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Past Lives (12A|South Korea) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Sunday, January 12, 2.30pm:
Echo 42 big band at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Pay on the door. More info at [email protected]
Wednesday, January 15, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Classic Cinema featuring The Night of The Hunter (X|US|B&W) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Wednesday, January 16-25, 2025, 7pm:
Puss in Boots family pantomime at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, January 18, 2025, 7.30pm:
New Orleans soul music with Dom Pipkin at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.
Monday, January 20, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Plan 75 (1 |Japan) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
Friday, January 24, 2025, 8pm:
Hyena Comedy Club with MC Hammersmiith, Fiona Allen and more at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, January 25, 2025, 7.30pm:
Comedian Chris McCausland (Strictly) brings his Yonks! tour to the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, January 25, 2025, 7.30pm:
Classical Gold – St Cecilia Orchestra at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Thursday, January 30-February 1, 2025, 7.45pm:
Richard Jordan Productions presents WW2 drama Shellshocked at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, January 31, 7pm:
The Shape of You Ed Sheeran tribute show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, February 1, 7.30pm:
Legends of American Country Show at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, February 2, 2025, 7.30pm:
The Rod Stewart Songbook live at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, February 7, 7.30pm:
Classic Rock Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, February 7, 2025, 7.30pm:
Ripley Live presents keyboard king Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, February 8, 2025, 8pm:
The Ultimate 70s Show at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.
Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm:
Chris De Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre.
