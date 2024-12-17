Essential Christmas going out guide for events in Harrogate this weekend and into 2025

Planning to go to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to what’s on in the build-up to Christmas and beyond.

Until January 19, 2025:

Magical family panto Beauty & The Beast at Harrogate Theatre.

Until December 24:

December 21: Iain Robertson at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate.

Schoph: Sanctuary from Friday, November 22 at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Until December 21:

108 Fine Art gallery presents Joy, its Christmas exhibition, with works by George Rowlett, Iain Robertson, and Joash Woodrow at 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Until January 5, 2025:

New Light Prize Exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate.

Thursday, December 19, 9pm:

Live music with Bang, Bang, Bang party band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, December 19, 8pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Maisie Adam at The Taproom, Rooster’s Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, December 20, 9pm:

Live music with hard-hitting blues band Wadcutter at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.=

Saturday, December 21, 7pm:

The Crazy Knights Christmas Special at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.

Saturday, December 21, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents live music with The Cadillac Kings at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, December 21, 6pm:

Fanfare for Christmas 2024 – Brighouse and Rastrick Band with Harrogate G & S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 21, 9pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 22, 3pm:

Live music with Bellatones at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 22, 6pm: Live music with Shambles at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 22, 9pm:

Live rock covers with Liam Sierra at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, December 24, 8pm:

Christmas Party with music at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Monday, December 30,11am:

Behind the Scenes Pantomime Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Also 12.30pm, 2pm and 4.30pm.

Monday, January 6, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Past Lives (12A|South Korea) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Sunday, January 12, 2.30pm:

Echo 42 big band at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Pay on the door. More info at [email protected]

Wednesday, January 15, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Classic Cinema featuring The Night of The Hunter (X|US|B&W) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Wednesday, January 16-25, 2025, 7pm:

Puss in Boots family pantomime at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, January 18, 2025, 7.30pm:

New Orleans soul music with Dom Pipkin at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.

Monday, January 20, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Plan 75 (1 |Japan) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Friday, January 24, 2025, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with MC Hammersmiith, Fiona Allen and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, January 25, 2025, 7.30pm:

Comedian Chris McCausland (Strictly) brings his Yonks! tour to the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, January 25, 2025, 7.30pm:

Classical Gold – St Cecilia Orchestra at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Thursday, January 30-February 1, 2025, 7.45pm:

Richard Jordan Productions presents WW2 drama Shellshocked at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, January 31, 7pm:

The Shape of You Ed Sheeran tribute show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 1, 7.30pm:

Legends of American Country Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, February 2, 2025, 7.30pm:

The Rod Stewart Songbook live at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, February 7, 7.30pm:

Classic Rock Show 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 7, 2025, 7.30pm:

Ripley Live presents keyboard king Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, February 8, 2025, 8pm:

The Ultimate 70s Show at Masham Town Hall, near Ripon.

Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Chris De Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre.