Essential boost for Harrogate charity which opens up countryside to disabled thanks to generosity of funders

Open Country, which helps people with physical and learning disabilities, sensory impairments and mental health issues get access to the countryside otherwise denied them, has welcomed a new vehicle to its fleet of minibuses,

Called Bombus, it's the latest addition to the fleet of minibuses vital to the running of the charity as they are used nearly every day of the week to transport their members to and from activities.

On hand to perform the ribbon cutting ceremony was the Mayor of Harrogate Coun Victoria Oldham, supported by her consort, Robert Windass.

David Shaftoe, Open Country Chief Officer, said "Our fully accessible minbuses are utterly essential to our work, enabling hundreds of disabled people each year to enjoy the myriad delights of the great outdoors.

"We are very much indebted to the many funders who supported our minibus appeal".

Open Country offers a wide range of different activities, including walking groups, tandem clubs and a community allotment in Starbeck.

It has now started fundraising for another minibus.

Funders for Bombus included The Burnard Sunley Foundation, The Arnold Clark Community Fund, Bruce Wake Charitable Trust, Postcode Neighbourhood Trust, The Charles & Elsie Sykes Trust, The Cheridan Raithby Charitable Trust, The Duke of Devonshire’s 1949 Charitable Trust, The George A Moore Foundation, The Hobson Charity, The Tony Bramall Charitable Trust and Nidderdale Messiah.