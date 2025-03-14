Epic weekend begins as Harrogate’s biggest beer festival of the year is launched today

Harrogate’s biggest beer festival of the year is set for a flying start today with an epic weekend of craft beers, great music and support for local charities.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place today, Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 at The Crown Hotel, The Harrogate Charity Beer Festival is organised by the hard-working volunteers of Harrogate District Round Table.

The focus at this year's two-day event will be on local producers with Roosters and Daleside as the main brewers for the first time, Whittakers Gin and Ake & Humphris as wine specialists and a selection of beers from the wider Yorkshire area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both nights at the Crown Hotel will include live music from talented local singers and bands - including White Van Man which features Bob Hope from Emmerdale (Tony Audenshaw).

Focus on local beers - Organised by Harrogate Round Table,, The Harrogate Charity Beer Festival takes place on Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 at The Crown Hotel. (Picture contributed)

Visitors can also enjoy live sporting action on the big screen, with coverage of the Cheltenham Festival today, Friday and the Six Nations rugby on Saturday.

With an annual turnout of more than 3,000 attendees, the beer festival has become a cornerstone of the town’s charity community.

Over the last 33 years, Harrogate Beer Festival has raised more than £500,000 for local good causes, raising £30,000 last year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the festival is proud to support three incredible charities:

Samaritans in Harrogate

Martin House Children’s Hospice

The Jordan Legacy

(Founded by Steve Phillip to promote suicide prevention and mental wellbeing)

Local businessman Gary Thompson, speaking on behalf of the organisers, Harrogate Round Table, said: “A huge thank you goes out to the many local businesses who have sponsored this year’s festival, helping to make the event bigger and better than ever.

“The Harrogate Beer Festival is a fantastic way to network, make new connections, and support both local suppliers and charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an event that truly brings the community together for a great cause.”

As well as great beers, ticket holders can expect gins, wine, Prosecco, spirits and alcohol-free options.

Harrogate Charity Beer Festival Session Times

Friday 14th March: Sponsors Only 13.30-23.00

Friday 14th March: Sponsors/Public 18.00-23.00

Saturday 15th March: Sponsors/Public 13.30-23.00

For tickets and more information, visit: https://harrogatebeerfestival.co.uk/