Entry period kept open for Knaresborough Bed Race

A past Knaresborough Bed Race.

The event, which will take place on Saturday June 11 and is organised by Knaresborough Lions Club, had an entry closing date of the last day of February.

“The original closing date was 28 February but we were just shy of the maximum field of 90 teams,” said Bed Race chairman Kevin Lloyd.

“So, we are keeping the doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.

“But teams should be sharpish as we need only a few to reach the 90 figure.”

Bed racing in Knaresborough has become a real feature of the town since the event started in 1966 and is well known all over the country and, around the world.

“It is the matching of a gruelling and very serious athletic contest with the spectacle of the teams and beds decorated in the theme of the year, parading in all their glory through the streets of the town,” said Kevin.

“Thousands come to watch every year and we have TV broadcasting the event internationally.

“We normally have more than 90 teams enter, sometimes as many as 140 or 150, and we hold a lottery to decide on the 90 who can run.

“This year will be different. We have just over 80 and this gives us the opportunity to keep receiving entries for a few more weeks.

“But when we get to 90, the doors will close,” he added.

The theme this year is The Environment: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.