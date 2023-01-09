Entry forms are open for Harrogate district event which attracts 30,000 people
Entries for Knaresborough’s world famous Bed Race are open as organisers prepare in earnest for one of the Harrogate district’s biggest and most exciting annual events.
Teams ready to compete in the next Great Knaresborough Bed Race can now enter the 2023 event via the entry forms on the event’s website.
And the good news is – despite inflation and the huge costs involved with organising the Bed Race - there has been no rise in the cost of entering.
“As usual, the maximum number of teams that can run is 90,” said Knaresborough Bed Race chairman Martin Brock.
"If the number of entries exceeds this then a public lottery will be held in March.
"This year’s entry fee has been held at the same level as last year - £200 per adult team and £100 for junior teams,” said Mr Brock.
Completed forms need to be returned to the event organisers, the Knaresborough Lions, before the end of February.
Set to be held on Saturday, June 10 round the town’s cobbled streets, steep hills and leafy parkland, this year’s is the 56th Great Knaresborough Bed Race.
The event is renowned as a great family day out and attracts 30,000 spectators each year, as well as TV coverage from around the world.
First launched in 1966, this summer’s Bed Race will see sponsored teams from all across the district – and further afield, competing again after its triumphant return in 2022 after two years of cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
The focus may on the racing beds whizzing down the street and across the River Nidd but there is always attractions to enjoy at Conyngham Hall Fields, including amusements, fete, charity stalls, bars and food.
The theme for this year’s Knaresborough Bed Race is ‘That’s Entertainment’.
“We want to give as wide a canvas as possible to encourage the inventiveness of Bed Race teams in the creation of their bed designs and fancy dress,” said Martin Brock.
“Each year, we see great ingenuity in the originality and creativity of the designs.
"Even the faster teams treat this part of the Bed Race contest as highly important.
“For many of the spectators, the parade of the decorated beds and the competition to win the Best Dressed Bed are the highlights of the event."
The challenging course is over 2.4 miles and takes in parkland, the glories of Waterside through the Nidd Gorge, up the almost sheer Castle Ings, through the cobbled street of the town, down Bond End to High Bridge, through McIntosh Park.
And it all finishes with a 35-yard swim through the ever icy and fast-flowing waters of the River Nidd.
Knaresborough Bed Race, which is run by the volunteer Knaresborough Lions Club to raise funds for local charities and good causes, may be a local event but it has a national and, even, international appeal.
TV and digital coverage goes all over the world taking the name of Knaresborough to the four corners of the earth.
The event has spawned similar events in Germany, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and in other parts of the UK.
Apart from the 90 teams of six runners and a passenger which take part, 300 local people help with organisation on the day.
"It is a real community effort to organise and participate in the great Knaresborough Bed Race,” said Martin Brock.
“It typifies the wonderful spirit in the town and is a massive event for Knaresborough’s businesses.
In the past, the fastest teams have completed the course in under 14 minutes, the slowest in less than 30 minutes.
Knaresborough Lions took over the organisation of the event in 1993 after its previous organisers, the local Round Table, folded.
GH Brooks Men won the 2022 Bed Race in a time of 12 minutes and 59 seconds.
The fastest Female Team was the Welly Wheelies who completed the course in 15 minutes and 14 seconds, who also picked up the Fastest Non-Club Male Team and Fastest Female Junior prizes.
The fastest Mixed Team was the Flying Pullman who completed the course in 14 minutes and 49 seconds.
The fastest New Team was the Harrogate Early Bird Run Crew who completed the course in 15 minutes and 20 seconds.
The fastest Male Junior Team was the Nidd Valley Junior Runners who completed the course in 15 minutes and 37 seconds.
The winner of the 2022 Best Dressed Bed trophy was The Rocket Men.
Second were 1st Scriven Scouts and third were Techbuyer.
FOKSJ A Team, who finished 45th in a time of 19 minutes and 49 seconds, picked up the 'Green' Bed Design award
Mark Smith of HACS was awarded the Outstanding Contribution award.
Special commendations were given to HENCHshaws, Aspin Avengers, SFC, Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and It’s a COP-out.
The gathering of the beds for the best dressed judging begins at 11am in the grounds of Knaresborough Castle.
The parade of decorated beds, bands, floats, dancing and marching groups starts from Castlegate at 1pm.
The Bed Race begins at 3pm.
The Bed Race finishers arrive at the finishing line by 4pm.
The presentation of prizes takes place at 5pm.
All relevant details are on the forms, said the Lions’ Bed Race chairman Martin Brock.
More information on Knaresborough Lions Club is available on www.knaresboroughlions.org
Entry forms for Knaresborough Bed Race teams can be accessed at www.bedrace.co.uk