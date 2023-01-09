Entry forms are open for Harrogate district event which attracts 30,000 people

Flashback to 2022 Knaresborough Bed Race - the Ripon Runners team.

Teams ready to compete in the next Great Knaresborough Bed Race can now enter the 2023 event via the entry forms on the event’s website.

And the good news is – despite inflation and the huge costs involved with organising the Bed Race - there has been no rise in the cost of entering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As usual, the maximum number of teams that can run is 90,” said Knaresborough Bed Race chairman Martin Brock.

Flashback to last year's Knaresborough Bed Race and the Welly Wheelies, the fastest Female Team who completed the course in 15 minutes and 14 seconds.

"If the number of entries exceeds this then a public lottery will be held in March.

"This year’s entry fee has been held at the same level as last year - £200 per adult team and £100 for junior teams,” said Mr Brock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completed forms need to be returned to the event organisers, the Knaresborough Lions, before the end of February.

Set to be held on Saturday, June 10 round the town’s cobbled streets, steep hills and leafy parkland, this year’s is the 56th Great Knaresborough Bed Race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year's Knaresborough Bed Race..Competitors - The junior team from Harrogate's Nidd Valley Road Runners team crossing the River Nidd at Knaresborough.

The event is renowned as a great family day out and attracts 30,000 spectators each year, as well as TV coverage from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

First launched in 1966, this summer’s Bed Race will see sponsored teams from all across the district – and further afield, competing again after its triumphant return in 2022 after two years of cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The focus may on the racing beds whizzing down the street and across the River Nidd but there is always attractions to enjoy at Conyngham Hall Fields, including amusements, fete, charity stalls, bars and food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme for this year’s Knaresborough Bed Race is ‘That’s Entertainment’.

“We want to give as wide a canvas as possible to encourage the inventiveness of Bed Race teams in the creation of their bed designs and fancy dress,” said Martin Brock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each year, we see great ingenuity in the originality and creativity of the designs.

"Even the faster teams treat this part of the Bed Race contest as highly important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many of the spectators, the parade of the decorated beds and the competition to win the Best Dressed Bed are the highlights of the event."

The challenging course is over 2.4 miles and takes in parkland, the glories of Waterside through the Nidd Gorge, up the almost sheer Castle Ings, through the cobbled street of the town, down Bond End to High Bridge, through McIntosh Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it all finishes with a 35-yard swim through the ever icy and fast-flowing waters of the River Nidd.

Knaresborough Bed Race, which is run by the volunteer Knaresborough Lions Club to raise funds for local charities and good causes, may be a local event but it has a national and, even, international appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV and digital coverage goes all over the world taking the name of Knaresborough to the four corners of the earth.

The event has spawned similar events in Germany, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and in other parts of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from the 90 teams of six runners and a passenger which take part, 300 local people help with organisation on the day.

"It is a real community effort to organise and participate in the great Knaresborough Bed Race,” said Martin Brock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It typifies the wonderful spirit in the town and is a massive event for Knaresborough’s businesses.

In the past, the fastest teams have completed the course in under 14 minutes, the slowest in less than 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough Lions took over the organisation of the event in 1993 after its previous organisers, the local Round Table, folded.

GH Brooks Men won the 2022 Bed Race in a time of 12 minutes and 59 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fastest Female Team was the Welly Wheelies who completed the course in 15 minutes and 14 seconds, who also picked up the Fastest Non-Club Male Team and Fastest Female Junior prizes.

The fastest Mixed Team was the Flying Pullman who completed the course in 14 minutes and 49 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fastest New Team was the Harrogate Early Bird Run Crew who completed the course in 15 minutes and 20 seconds.

The fastest Male Junior Team was the Nidd Valley Junior Runners who completed the course in 15 minutes and 37 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the 2022 Best Dressed Bed trophy was The Rocket Men.

Second were 1st Scriven Scouts and third were Techbuyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FOKSJ A Team, who finished 45th in a time of 19 minutes and 49 seconds, picked up the 'Green' Bed Design award

Mark Smith of HACS was awarded the Outstanding Contribution award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special commendations were given to HENCHshaws, Aspin Avengers, SFC, Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and It’s a COP-out.

The gathering of the beds for the best dressed judging begins at 11am in the grounds of Knaresborough Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade of decorated beds, bands, floats, dancing and marching groups starts from Castlegate at 1pm.

The Bed Race begins at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bed Race finishers arrive at the finishing line by 4pm.

The presentation of prizes takes place at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All relevant details are on the forms, said the Lions’ Bed Race chairman Martin Brock.

More information on Knaresborough Lions Club is available on www.knaresboroughlions.org

Advertisement Hide Ad