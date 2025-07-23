Entries open for much-loved ‘proper’ agricultural show in Dales whose roots go back centuries
The Nidderdale Show’s roots can be traced back in time to Pateley Bridge Fair, which was granted a charter in 1320.
Widely regarded as a flag bearer for ‘proper’ agricultural shows, the family-friendly event regularly attracts 15,000 visitors and traditionally marks the end of the agricultural show season.
Offering a wonderful display of the finest livestock, produce and crafts the Dales has to offer, this year’s Nidderdale Show will take place, as always, at Bewerley Park in Pateley Bridge on Sunday, September 21.
Today’s version of the event was first held in 1895 and is run by The Nidderdale Agricultural Society.
Had it not been for Covid, it would be the 130th edition.
Affectionately known as “Pateley Show”, it boasts top class livestock and horse sections and one of the finest exhibitions of animals anywhere in the UK.
The huge amount of classes includes: Dairy Cattle, Beef and Store Cattle, Sheep, Pigs, Goats, Young Farmers’ Competitions, Shire and Clydesdale Horses, Hunters, Ponies, Show Jumping,
Walking Sticks, Farm Crops, Vegetables, Flowers, Home Produce, Photography, Handicrafts and Arts, Eggs, Poultry, Pigeons, Rabbits, Cavies, Sheep Dog Competitions, Dry Stone Walling, Junior Shepherd/Shepherdess.
There will also be a large variety of trade stands.
Schedules and entry forms for this year's Nidderdale Show are available from the Nidderdale Plus hub at Station Square on King Street, Pateley Bridge.
The closing date is Saturday, August 23.
