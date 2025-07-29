Enjoying a preview of rising comedy star who is coming to Harrogate Comedy Festival 2025

I was invited to go and see comedian Nina Gilligan at her sold out penultimate date of her Goldfish Bowl tour at Theatre 41 in York on Wednesday, July 16.

The door opened at 7pm and the support act started sharply at 8pm.

Theatre 41 was a very cute venue and every seat was taken and the atmosphere was electric.

Gilligan was supported by Bradford’s Howard Walker who discussed relatable topics in his set from home security, shift workers to family life.

At times I could not see as my eyes teared up for laughing; Walker had such great energy.

For more information on his gigs, check out www.howard-walker.com

I was fortunate to have a quick chat with Howard Walker after the show, who said: "The tour has been wonderful, I was absolutely thrilled when Nina asked me to be her tour support.

"It's been a privilege.

"It's a hilarious show, with a powerful message.

"I’ve had a standing ovation a couple of times; you really don't seen that often in comedy.”

After a short break, award-winning stand-up comedian Nina Gilligan walked on stage.

She delivered an amazing one hour 30 minute set reflecting on her voiceover work, memory loss, dislike of vapers, health anxiety and goldfish-related trauma, all of which were addressed in a hilarious way.

Gilligan has an amazing sense of humour with such relatable content - dry, sometimes dark, observation comedy.

I was in stitches and ached from giggling.

I was especially entertained by Gilligan’s reports of her mother’s malloprisms of gaslighting ‘lampshading’.

Fibromyalgia and headaches were subject matter Nina has lots of real-life context on, presenting her troubles in a comical way.

Talking to Nina Gilligan, she said ‘The Goldfish bowl tour has surpassed all of my expectations.

"It was the first tour and I’m thrilled by the audience that came and by the feedback.”

For more information on Nina Gilligan gigs, visit: www.ninagilligan.com

Nina Gilligan is playing Harrogate Comedy Festival at the Hyena Lounge on October 4 and The Empress on October 8.

She will also be at the Leeds Glee Club on September 19-20.