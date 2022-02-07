Energy tips for elderly in Wetherby area

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly said it is offering links for different tips, including changing tariff and local resources.

“It has just been announced that the average household’s energy bill will rise by £693 annually after a 54 per cent increase to the price cap,” said a spokesman for WiSE.

“Obviously many people, especially older people will be concerned about this.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To help, Wetherby in Support of the Elderly has information on its website to signpost people in the area to relevant organisations, if they are worried about it.”

They added: “For anyone concerned with heating costs, changing tariff, searching for funding for boiler repair/replacement and insulation and energy saving measures, we have various sources of support to refer and signpost to agencies for people living in Wetherby and surrounding and villages.