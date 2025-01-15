Energy firm takeover will seize the moment to 'help grow the green economy in Harrogate'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Energy Oasis, which is based on Victoria Avenue and describes itself as committed to helping businesses cut costs, consumption, and carbon while paving the way to a Net Zero future, has announced it has acquired another Harrogate business, Linton Chapel Associates.
It says that bringing the green energy brokerage’s expertise in energy procurement under the Energy Oasis umbrella will strengthen the company’s role as a ‘Net Zero Partner’.
Founded in 1999, Linton Chapel Associates has been a trusted name in energy procurement for more than two decades.
From its early days in Skipton to establishing operations in Harrogate, the brokerage has forged strong relationships with all the major energy suppliers in the UK and Ireland.
A spokesperson for Energy Oasis said: “With this expansion, we can deliver green energy brokerage services, helping businesses adopt renewable electricity, gas, and water contracts that make both financial and environmental sense.
“By integrating green energy brokerage into what we already do best, we can now offer fair, transparent, and sustainable energy solutions that are accessible to businesses of all sizes.”
For businesses, choosing green energy isn't just about ticking a box, said a spokesperson for Energy Oasis, “it’s about creating real, measurable impacts.
Among the benefits are saving on costs, cutting consumption painlessly and shrinking carbon footprint.
As a result of the union of the takeover, Dave Amann, Linton Chapel Associates’ Sales Director since 2013, will join the Energy Oasis leadership team.