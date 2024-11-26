End of an era: One of Harrogate's longest standing shops closes down in town centre

A Harrogate shop owned by a much-liked couple for nearly 30 years has closed down.

News & Co has sat at 22B Station Parade in Harrogate just about facing One Arch across the road for 28 years.

It was one of Harrogate’s longest-standing newsagents in the town centre – and one of the last remaining.

Popular owners Roger and Lyndsey has signalled they were winding down for retirement when they stopped magazine and newspaper sales earlier in the year.

Now the doors are shut and some handwritten signs announce their farewell.

"Thank you for all your support over the last 28 years,” the sign reads.

"It's been a pleasure. We will miss you all.

"Now for retirement!"

- Roger and Lyndsey

The closure of News & Co leaves only two newsagents in the whole of Harrogate town centre:

Station News at 7 Station Parade, Harrogate.

A R News Ltd at 5-6 Garrick Buildings, Oxford Street, Harrogate.

WHSmith, Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.

As for the vacated retail unit on Station Parade, it is now up for sale via Barry Crux & Company Limited in York.

Their advert says:

"Business for sale.

"News & Co is operating from a ground floor retail unit with rear store/office and cellar.

"The property provides a modern inverter air-conditioned sales area with a good range of fixtures and fittings.

There is an installed full EPOS system with back-office computer and integrated credit and contactless card machine.

"Currently selling confectionery, drinks, tobaccos, groceries – suitable for an extended range of retail uses.

"Re-establishing magazine and newspaper sales would be relatively straightforward."

More information at: https://www.barrycrux.co.uk/property/news-co-22b-station-parade-harrogate-north-yorkshire-hg1-1ue/

The exodus of newsagents in Harrogate began during Covid lockdown in 2020 when The Bookstall closed at the railway station after 30 years.