End of an era as broadcaster Nick Hancock leaves Your Harrogate radio station

Your Harrogate breakfast presenter Nick Hancock is set to leave the radio station after five years.

Nick helped create the business in 2020 alongside co-owner Adam Daniel, with Your Harrogate initially launched as a local website that offered news, competitions and vouchers.

Following calls for a new, uber-local radio station in the Harrogate district, Your Harrogate Radio was launched in March 2021 and became available on DAB in February 2022.

Nick has helped grow the business during his five years as the station’s Content Director, during which time Your Harrogate acquired Rombalds Radio - a sister station that has since been rebranded as Your Skipton and Your Ilkley.

Presenter Nick Hancock helped create Your Harrogate radio station in 2020 alongside co-owner Adam Daniel. (Picture contributed)

With the radio group now established in Harrogate and the surrounding areas, Nick has made the decision to step down and seek a new challenge.

“It has never really felt like a job to be honest, more like coming to work to talk to your friends,” said Nick.

"Every single day I’ve looked forward to getting on the radio and talking about all the great things happening in Harrogate - and some roadworks!

“I have loved every second and am extremely grateful to all the local businesses for their brilliant support and all the listeners.

“I will miss it all a lot.”

Nick has been on air in the Harrogate district during some huge moments in the last five years, including the aftermath of Covid and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

He’s also represented the radio station at some of the area’s biggest events, including the Great Yorkshire Show, Jubilee celebrations and Harrogate Town football matches.

Commercial Director Adam Daniel said: “It’s been an amazing five years working alongside Nick and I’m so grateful for his support since we launched Your Harrogate.

“He’s woken up the Harrogate area with great energy, enthusiasm and humour.”

Talking about plans for the future, Adam said: “The business has flourished in just five years and it’s in a fantastic place moving forward.

“Nothing will change in terms of the radio output - Your Harrogate will still be the place to turn for the latest news, weather, traffic and travel, as well as half price deals and competitions.

“There are lots of exciting things to come.

"Everyone at Your Media Group wishes Nick all the best for the future.”