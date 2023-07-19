Emotional moment as Knaresborough care home staff couple celebrate their wedding at work with residents

The Manor House Knaresborough care home on Hambleton Grove turned into a wonderful wedding venue for a day for a blessing ceremony for the happy couple – Joanne Meredith, Activities Coordinator, and Jim Doherty, Maintenance Person.

Joanne and Jim first met at a Christmas party nine years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They both joined the team at Anchor’s The Manor House Knaresborough a year later and their colleagues and residents have been behind them every step of the way.

Staff members Joanne Meredith and Jim Doherty have their wedding blessed at The Manor House Knaresborough care home with residents and the Reverend Garry Hinchcliffe. (Picture The Manor House Knaresborough)

While the two were officially married earlier this year, they were delighted at the chance to have a blessing ceremony at the home and to share their joy with everyone.

Joanne said: “I’ll never forget when I first met Jim.

"It’s been a wonderful journey ever since that special moment.

"I’m so grateful to all my colleagues and our lovely residents who’ve been sharing in all our excitement and happiness.

Sealed with a kiss - The happy couple Joanne Meredith and Jim Doherty who work at The Manor House care home in Knaresborough. (Picture The Manor House Knaresborough)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re so happy we’ve gotten to have a blessing with everyone."

The blessing was attended by everyone at the home and everyone got a chance to dress up and cheer on Joanne and Jim.

Some of the residents also served as Joanne’s bridesmaids.

One bridesmaid, Sheila Roome, 92, has lived at Anchor’s The Manor House care home for seven years.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “It was so much fun celebrating Joanne and Jim’s wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re such a lovely couple and they make living here even more special.”

The blessing was officiated by Reverend Garry Hinchcliffe of Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough.

After the ceremony all the guests got a chance to enjoy cake and champagne and a wedding reception buffet.

The couple summed up what had been a wonderful day.

“It felt very fitting to share our wedding day with everyone,” said Joanne,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad