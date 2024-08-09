'Emotional' farewell from pivotal Harrogate business figure who was 'glue holding business world together'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After 14 years in Harrogate the chair of one of the town’s leading business groups is saying an emotional farewell.

Andrea Thornborrow, who has been the Manager at the Primark store in Cambridge Street since it was first opened, has been an important part of the town’s business community for more than 14 years – and she’s loved every minute, she says.

“I’ve spent more than half of my Primark career in Harrogate,” she said and I can safely say I’ve loved every minute.

“I’ve made so many friends in Harrogate over the years.

End of an era - Andrea Thornborrow, who has been the Manager at the Primark store in Harrogate since it was first opened, has been an important part of the town’s business community for more than 14 years. (Picture contributed)

“I’ve always been passionate about working to continue to improve the town centre for businesses, residents and visitors, so it made perfect sense for me to become a part of the Harrogate BID when it formed in 2019.

“From director to vice-chair, to becoming Harrogate BID chair in 2024, I’ve seen Harrogate BID go from strength to strength and I’m positive the team will continue to do so."

Andrea was appointed Chair of Harrogate BID earlier this year and has played a vital role in Harrogate Business Improvement District since it was formed back in 2019, when she first became a BID Board Director.

Not only that, Andrea has also been a pioneer for different organisations, projects and initiatives to support businesses in Harrogate over the years including Harrogate Homeless Project, the High Street Task Force, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, Destination Harrogate and Harrogate at Christmas, to name a few.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, has worked alongside Andrea since taking on the role over three years ago.

He said: “Andrea has been the glue holding everyone together in Harrogate for many years now.

"She’s very well respected, passionate, determined and resilient and always gives up her time for the good of our town.

“Andrea has been a vital cog in the Harrogate BID machine since the idea first came to light seven years ago – and was key in its formation in 2019.

Any BID Member businesses keen to join the BID Board of Directors should email [email protected]

For more BID information, visit: https://harrogatebid.co.uk/