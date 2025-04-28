Emotional farewell at Harrogate Town's final home game of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emotional moments were the order of the day on and off the pitch when Harrogate Town played their final home match of the season.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record-equalling crowd of 4,136 at the Exercise Stadium was bidding farewell to inspirational captain Josh Falkingham who famously scored the winning goal at Wembley Stadium in 2021 when Harrogate Town won the FA Trophy.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who played a key role on the pitch in Town’s incredible rise to the EFL after he joined the club in 2017, received a pre-match guard of honour before Saturday’s unlucky 3-1 defeat by promotion challengers Notts County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards the club legend was joined by his teammates for a lap of honour round the pitch, followed by a post-match presentation in Town’s hospitality suite packed with club officials, players and family members and a video full of tears and tributes.

An emotional farewell - Inspirational Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham applauds the fans at his final match at the Exercise Stadium. (Picture contributed)

A product of Leeds United’s academy system, Leeds-born Falkingham appeared in Elland Road’s youth team, before playing for Dunfermline Athletic in Scotland and Darlington in England.

The club’s manager Simon Weaver, who has successfully taken Town from National League North to the EFL Division Two over the last seven years, paid tribute to Josh’s huge contribution but hoped he would retain a role at Harrogate Town off the pitch to inspire a new generation.

Simon Weaver said: “Falks has been the standout captain in any league that we’ve been involved in since his arrival.

“He’s a natural leader amongst men. I’ve been so proud to be his manager.”