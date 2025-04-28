Emotional farewell at Harrogate Town's final home game of the season
A record-equalling crowd of 4,136 at the Exercise Stadium was bidding farewell to inspirational captain Josh Falkingham who famously scored the winning goal at Wembley Stadium in 2021 when Harrogate Town won the FA Trophy.
The 34-year-old midfielder, who played a key role on the pitch in Town’s incredible rise to the EFL after he joined the club in 2017, received a pre-match guard of honour before Saturday’s unlucky 3-1 defeat by promotion challengers Notts County.
Afterwards the club legend was joined by his teammates for a lap of honour round the pitch, followed by a post-match presentation in Town’s hospitality suite packed with club officials, players and family members and a video full of tears and tributes.
A product of Leeds United’s academy system, Leeds-born Falkingham appeared in Elland Road’s youth team, before playing for Dunfermline Athletic in Scotland and Darlington in England.
The club’s manager Simon Weaver, who has successfully taken Town from National League North to the EFL Division Two over the last seven years, paid tribute to Josh’s huge contribution but hoped he would retain a role at Harrogate Town off the pitch to inspire a new generation.
Simon Weaver said: “Falks has been the standout captain in any league that we’ve been involved in since his arrival.
“He’s a natural leader amongst men. I’ve been so proud to be his manager.”