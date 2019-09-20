Emmerdale actor’s happy time reading at restaurant

A soap star recently visited her local McDonald’s restaurant in Knaresborough to help launch the company’s Happy Readers campaign.

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb spent the afternoon reading to local children and was joined by her eldest son Buster.

The mum of three read Stacey Superstar, one of the stories from the World’s World Children books by best-selling author David Walliams, to celebrate the launch.

The company’s campaign offers a free children’s book with every Happy Meal.

Charley spoke of how pleased she was to be reading a book from Buster’s favourite author and encouraging local children to read.

Her acting skills came into play when doing the character voices, much to the delight of the children in the audience.

Charley said: “I think the Happy Readers scheme is brilliant. It is incredibly important young children are encouraged to read for their own mental health, as it provides them with an opportunity to relax and wind down with their loved ones.

“My kids love the World’s Worst Children stories, particularly Buster.

“As a family, we love to read together, and always make time for a bedtime story.”

Jonathan Douglas, chief executive of the National Literacy Trust said: “The Happy Readers scheme is a great way to increase children’s access to books and get them reading avidly in their free time. When children enjoy reading and have books of their own at home, they do better at school and are more likely to lead happy, healthy and successful lives.”