'Emergency watering day' in Harrogate as volunteers fight to save thousand of trees at Long Lands Common

Volunteers in Harrogate are to launch an emergency watering mission this weekend to save thousands of trees at the town’s first community-owned woodlands.

Members of Long Lands Common are worried the “desperately dry conditions” are now putting the survival of young trees under threat at the site between Bilton and the Nidd Gorge area.

For the second time this summer, they are appealing to volunteers to turn up for an emergency watering day to protect nearly 2,000 trees on the site.

A spokesperson for Long Lands Common said: “Our trees need your help,

"The desperately dry conditions are giving our most recently planted trees a hard time and we need to get some water to them to keep them alive.

"The water bowsers are filling up from our supply pipe so this Saturday is scheduled to get the job done."

After the driest spring in Yorkshire in history, below-average rainfall this summer has deeply affected reservoirs, with war catchments experiencing between 13% and 33% lower water supplies than normal.

In June Yorkshire become the second region to enter drought status.

This was followed by the introduction last month of a hosepipe ban for residents in the county.

Yorkshire Water has applied for a drought order allowing it to extract additional water from the rivers Ouse and Wharfe

Last week the company said it had not ruled out extending the ban to businesses after water levels at its reservoirs dropped to 42.2% capacity.

A long-term project whose results will take decades to fully bloom, Long Lands Common was first established in 2021 after a phenomenally successful £2500,00 community campaign to purchase 30 acres of open farmland near Bilton, surrounded by fields and hedgerows.

In 2024, Long Lands Common Community Benefit Society acquired a further 60 acres of green belt land between Harrogate and Knaresborough, a site now known as Knaresborough Forest Park.

Volunteers are being advised to bring a bucket or watering can any time from 8.30am at this Saturday’s watering session, which will finish at lunchtime.

There is no need to sign up in advance.

For more information, visit: https://www.longlandscommon.org/