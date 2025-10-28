Emergency services race to Harrogate street as flames seen coming from parked car

Cars are backed up in a key Harrogate road as the police and emergency services rush to the dramatic scene of a car on fire in a narrow residential street.

With the blaze taking place within inches of other cars and a matter of feet from houses on The Avenue in Starbeck, time is of the essence in dealing with a potentially dangerous incident near the highly busy High Street.

Wild red flames and plumes of grey smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, causing nearby cars and pedestrians to stop, before getting away as fast as possible.

The incident is still ongoing.