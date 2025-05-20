Emergency action at Harrogate woodland as 'unprecedented low rainfall' threatens hundreds of trees

Volunteers are set to take emergency action this weekend to protect nearly 2,000 trees at Harrogate’s first-ever community woodland as Britain’s worrying dry spell continues.

With April the sunniest on record in the UK, following the third sunniest March ever, many parts of England are now facing low river levels and water supply shortages.

In Harrogate, members of Long Lands Common project, which has taken two large tracts of land close to Nidd Gorge between Bilton and Knaresborough into community ownership in recent years, is holding a ‘tree watering party’ this weekend.

A spokesperson said: “Due to weeks of unprecedented low rainfall, we're adding an emergency tree watering day to our working party schedule at Long Lands Common.

Long Lands Common in Harrogate was established in 2021 after a successful £2500,00 community campaign to purchase 30 acres of open farmland near Nidd Gorge. (Picture contributed)

"We planted about 1,800 trees planted earlier this year, and as their roots are as yet still shallow, many of them are starting to wilt from lack of water.

"They need our help right now.”

Long Lands Common was established in 2021 after a successful £2500,00 community campaign to purchase 30 acres of open farmland near Bilton, surrounded by fields and hedgerows.

In 2024, Long Lands Common Community Benefit Society acquired a further 60 acres of green belt land between Harrogate and Knaresborough, a site now known as Knaresborough Forest Park.

Although the Environment Agency has not yet declared a drought in any part of the UK, there is concern it is only a matter of time unless the dry weather pattern experienced from late winter changes.

A plea for volunteers is being issued for an emergency tree watering session at Long Land Common will take place on Saturday, May 24 from 10am.

Participants are being advised to bring a watering can or bucket and, in addition, a picnic, if they wish.

There is a toilet on site and teas and coffees will be provided.

To take part on Saturday, sign up at: https://www.longlandscommon.org/working-parties

For more information about the emergency watering party, please call John on 07779 516 285.

To buy community shares shares in Long Lands Common and help protect the greenbelt between Harrogate and Knaresborough, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/long-lands-community