Elvis lives on in Knaresborough care home as 86th birthday marked

It is estimated that Elvis has sold over one billion records worldwide so to honour the undisputed King of Rock n Roll, the staff and residents enjoyed a fantastic day of music, fun and dancing.

General Manager, Mandy Scott, said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music.

“We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his early life and what influenced him, he was such an incredible talent.

“Over lunchtime, our head chef Paul Drinkel hosted an American Diner experience with mouth-watering cheese burgers, onion rings and American fries.

“The afternoon saw our activities team host a visit by the king to perform for our residents, we finished the afternoon with an Elvis quiz, it is amazing how many songs he recorded.

“We all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!”

Malcolm a resident said: “I loved Elvis growing up.

“Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about our dance hall days!”

Mandy added: “Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

