Electricity customers in Yorkshire reminded to save 105 number to phone in case of power cuts this winter

Customers are being reminded to keep a record of the national power cut number 105

The free three-digit ‘105’ number is celebrating eight years of supporting customers and directing people straight to their local electricity network operator if they need information and advice in a power cut.

Northern Powergrid, which powers everyday life for 8 million customers, receives around 69% of its calls to report a power cut or electricity network emergency through the free three-digit number.

The national freephone 105 power cut number was launched in September 2016 after figures revealed that 72% of people didn’t know who to contact if they had a power cut.

A further 43% said that they would incorrectly call their electricity supplier, who they pay their bill to, when in fact they should contact their local electricity network operator.

Louise Lowes, Northern Powergrid’s Director of Customer Service, said: “The 105 service compliments our online power cut map, WhatsApp and 24-hour Facebook and X channels which our customers can use to get information about what we’re doing to restore their power if its ever affected.

“105 automatically diverts customers from anywhere in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire directly to our state-of-the-art contact centre which has a 24/7 team ready to offer support and advice.

“As we head towards the autumn and winter months, when the risk of more severe weather that can damage power lines increases, we are reminding people to be prepared.

“Simply make sure you bookmark our power cut map and add 105 to your mobile phones now, so you know where to get information and support if your power is ever affected in the future.”

The national 105 number seamlessly connects to Northern Powergrid’s own telephony system, which can identify if a 105 caller is a customer who has already joined the network operator’s free Priority Services Membership for people who may need extra support due to their medical or personal circumstances. This helps ensure that customers who may be more vulnerable are diverted straight to its specialist Powergrid Care team.

If you are medically dependent on electrically powered equipment, have a chronic or serious illness, are of pensionable age, have children under five years old, have mental health care needs, poor mobility or have additional communication needs, you can join Northern Powergrid's free Priority Service Membership today. Just visit northernpowergrid.com/care or call Northern Powergrid’s dedicated Powergrid Care Team on 0800 169 2996 to sign-up.

The simplicity of the 105 number – and commitment to promoting it by Northern Powergrid and fellow GB network operators – has helped it go from strength to strength.

More information about 105 and electricity network operators can be found at www.powercut105.com.