Elderly charity makes appeal for business support

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is hoping that local businesses will consider backing their cause as their charity of the year, in recognition of the award-winning work it has done improving the quality of life for older people.

The charity has ambitious plans to extend the reach of its core services, events and activities next year - including into new places it does not currently serve.

Charity bosses say any money raised through corporate support has the potential to help it achieve this goal.

Mark Dobson, Chief Operating Officer at WiSE said: “We know many larger businesses nominate a charity for the year, raising much needed funds through everything from dress down days to bake sales.

“Whilst there are undoubtedly a great many good causes to choose from, we really hope some local businesses will consider supporting WiSE in 2022.

“Essentially, every penny we raise helps us to extend the reach of our work so we can help even more isolated, older people- many of whom rely on us for support.”

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC).

Its aim is to improve quality of life and reduce isolation and loneliness in the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.