Eight stunning pictures taken by budding photographers in Harrogate

By gemma jimmison
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 11:56 GMT
These captivating images were taken across the district by talented readers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

To see your pictures featured on our website and in print, visit www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk

Images should be at least 1mb in size and in Jpeg format. Please include details of the picture and the name of the photographer.

A beautiful autumn tree Knaresborough, by Katherine Schoon.

1. Autumn has arrived

A beautiful autumn tree Knaresborough, by Katherine Schoon. Photo: Katherine Schoon

A pretty spiders web in Harrogate, taken by Katherine Schoon

2. Spiders at work

A pretty spiders web in Harrogate, taken by Katherine Schoon Photo: Katherine Schoon

A kingfisher by the Nidd in Knaresborough by Paul Birtwhistle.

3. A kingfisher by the Nidd

A kingfisher by the Nidd in Knaresborough by Paul Birtwhistle. Photo: Paul Birtwhistle

An evening train going over the Crimple Valley Viaduct by Ann Morris.

4. Crimple Valley Viaduct

An evening train going over the Crimple Valley Viaduct by Ann Morris. Photo: Ann Morris

