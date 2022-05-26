Eight retro pictures that show how Harrogate celebrated the Queen’s Golden Jubilee

Her Majesty the Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne - the first British monarch to ever reach a Platinum Jubilee.

Jubilee celebrations in the UK date back to 1809. This will be the Queen’s fourth, following her Silver (1977), Golden (2002) and Diamond (2012) Jubilee events.

This year’s celebrations will culminate in a four-day UK bank holiday running from today until Sunday.

All the pictures on this week’s retro page were taken back in 2002 at the Golden Jubilee, with the exception of the main image, which shows the Queen visiting the Great Yorkshire Show during her Silver Jubilee year in 1977.

Send your pictures and celebrations of this year’s Platinum Jubilee to: [email protected]

1. The Stagecoach girls limber up for the Queens Jubilee. From front to back are 14 year old Samantha Hatch, 17 year old Amy Hatch, 13 year old Sophie Christiansen and 16 year old Kim Kamacho.

2. The Beckwithshaw Golden Jubilee Gala Queen with her attendants. Left to right: Abigail Ryder, Georgia Gillies, Amelia Hopkins, Olivia Connolly, Roberta Hutchinson.

3. Summerbridge School May King and Queen Luke Dawson and Hannah Parker in the parade at the jubilee celebrations in Dacre.

4. Little Kings and Queens celebrate the Jubilee at Fairfax community centre. Clockwise from bottom left are Hannah Jane Jewitt, 8, George Morris Cordice, 5, Sophie Louise Jewitt, 8, Anthony James Johnson, 6, and Georgia Leworthy age 5.