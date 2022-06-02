Eight retro pictures showing times members of the Royal Family visited the Harrogate district

The Harrogate district enjoyed a fantastic four-days celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last weekend.
The area has been lucky enough to have been visited by the Queen several times during her 70-year reign - but Her Majesty is not the only member of the Royal family to be spotted in Harrogate.
Here we take a look at some of the times other Royals - including the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the late Prince Philip and the Queen’s sister, the late Princess Margaret - have visited.
