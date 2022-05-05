VE Day celebrations at the Black Bull in Wetherby.

Eight retro pictures from VE celebrations in Harrogate, Ripon and Wetherby

May 8 marks the 77th anniversary of VE Day - or Victory in Europe Day. In 1945, the Nazis officially surrendered on May 8, bringing an end to World War 2. Upon the defeat of Germany, celebrations erupted throughout the western world, especially in the UK and North America. More than one million people celebrated in the streets throughout the UK to mark the end of the European part of the war. Now, 77 years on, the occasion is still marked by various events. Here we take a look back at how people in Harrogate, Ripon and Wetherby have celebrated over the years.

By Gemma Jimmison
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:42 pm

Send any old pictures for a future retro page to [email protected] Please include your name and details about  the pictures.

Ripon Grammar School Big Band playing at the VE Day celebrations in the Market Square.

Preparing for the VE Day celebrations are, from left, co-organiser Sybil Whiting, Brenda Turner of the Royal British Legion (back), Black Bull Licencee Dawn Shanahan, co-organiser Anthony Blackburn, Ripon Branch Royal British Legion Chairman Howard Whiting and James Bean.

Shipmates Fred Crisp and Tony Pickard at the VE Day celebrations at the Black Bull in Wetherby.

Pupils from North Rigton School take part in a street party to celebrate VE Day.

