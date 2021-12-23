Eco homes bid to aid future

A developer hopes that his plans for nine green homes at Flaxby will be a catalyst for more eco-friendly developments in the borough.

Ben Holmes of Holmes Planning says the development at land off York Road in the village will include shared electric vehicles and a raft of measures to help combat the current environmental crisis.

“We hope this proposal will act as a catalyst for greener developments across the Harrogate District,” said Ben.

“We chose Flaxby because it has 3,000 jobs being created less than a mile away on the ‘UK’s first’ environmentally friendly business park.

“Flaxby Green Park is accessible by bridleway and we’re proposing shared electric bikes and shared electric vehicles for the development.

“There has also been interest expressed already from people living in Knaresborough and Harrogate who have always dreamed of designing and building their own eco-home, so this site will appeal to the local custom self-builders as well.

“There’s enough space in Flaxby to create a central shared space and all the benefits that will bring in terms of reduced need to get in the car, as there will be access to childcare, socialising, exercising and leisure within the site itself.

“We’re even proposing that the more green-fingered residents grow as many vegetables as they can themselves, with raised vegetable beds and greenhouses, all with a view to reducing car journeys and living more healthily and sustainably.”