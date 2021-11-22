Eco Christmas tree present idea from local green group

The Boston Spa Wetherby and Villages Community Green Group says it has the ideal solution to help people save the environment.

“Further to the tree planting in Deepdale in Boston Spa in March, the group are planning another tree planting session of 24 trees again at Deepdale during the first weekend in December,” said spokesman Penny Stables.

“People may wish to consider giving an eco-Christmas present to a friend or family in their name by sponsoring one of these trees for £30 to £50.”

The group will be planting 24 trees, including fruit trees, across three different sites at Deepdale in Boston Spa, from Friday December 3 to Sunday December 5.

“This is very much a community project and we asked our Community Green Group members if they would like to sponsor a tree through our “Give a Tree for Christmas” idea,” added Penny.

“We had an amazing response and all 24 trees have been sponsored, some in memory of loved ones or as Christmas presents to family and friends.”

All those who have bought a tree for Christmas have been asked if they would like to plant their tree and they will be working with other members of the Community Green Group to get them all in the ground the first weekend of December.

“These trees will extend the Community Orchard we started in March this year and in the years to come provide free fruit for those living in Deepdale or passing through, as well as enhancing the environment and helping to reduce our carbon footprint,” added Penny.

“A lot of hard work has gone into making this happen and I would particularly like to thank Mike Gadd for his expertise in pulling this all together.”