From traditional Easter bonnet competitions to egg hunts and other fundraising activities, it’s a time of year where there is fun for all ages.
These photos were all taken at Easter events in the Harrogate District over the past 20 years.
1. Easter
Easter bonnets at St Robert's RC School in Harrogate in 2003. Pictured with Angela Smith of ASDA are Daniel Horne, Lizzie Cunningham, Declan Brotheridge, Rachel Philp, Joe Porritt, Luke Ingle-Simpson, Nancy Payne, David Cunningham, Jennifer Brown, Liam Gaffney, Dillon Steele and Siobhan Pywell Photo: Steve Race
2. Easter
Three-year-old Monty Sebo and his sister, six-year-old Alice Sebo, with one of the giant eggs at RHS Garden Harlow Carr in 2022 Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Easter
Five-year-old Hallie Dean with Humpty Dumpty at The Bunny Door Trail at Mother Shipton's Cave, Knaresborough in 2022 Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Easter
Dog wardens on patrol at Harrogate BID's Easter Saturday town centre dog show in 2023 Photo: Gerard Binks