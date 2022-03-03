Easter knitting appeal to aid elderly

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) wants folk to pick up their needles and knit or crochet the woolly covers, which will be used to cover Crème Egg and Chocolate Orange treats to sell at future events.

The appeal follows the success of the charity’s Christmas knitting appeal, which saw hundreds of people send in themed cosies which resulted in extra funds to enhance its core services.

WiSE Activities Coordinator Debbie, said: “People loved donating to our Christmas appeal for knitted and crochet cosies, so we thought we’d run another appeal for Easter.

“No one will be able to resist these cute little chicks filled with chocolate, which we will be selling in the run up to Easter.

“Every penny raised by the sale of simple items like these is spent helping isolated, older people right here in Wetherby and its surrounding villages.”

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC).

It aims is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

WiSE is offering several Easter chick themed patterns for crafters to follow and will even throw in wool and needles if people don’t have access to those.

To get involved, contact Debbie on [email protected] or 01937 588994.

Knitting and crochet patterns can be downloaded at: www.w-ise.org.uk/wise-would-be-egg-static-for-easter-knits/