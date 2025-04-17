Easter donation by Harrogate estate agent 'helps alleviate loneliness and isolation'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate estate agent has donated more than 200 chocolate eggs to a local charity helping to alleviate loneliness and isolation this Easter.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Verity Frearson was responding to an appeal from local charity, Supporting Older People (SOP) for help collecting Easter eggs for their 270 service users

Founded in 1982, SOP is a registered charity which helps to alleviate loneliness and isolation often experienced by older people living on their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Verity Frearson’s Marketing Manager Lyndsay Snodgrass sprang into action, the award-winning sales and lettings agent successfully sourced the eggs – with a little help from a leading superstore.

Back row - From left, Julia Lightfoot – SOP, Matthew Stamford – Verity Frearson, Kiera Bradley – IDAS, Ruth Skaife-Clarke – Lifeline Harrogate, Kate Rogata – SOP. Front row - From left - Rachel Gregory – Open Country, Lynsey Barraclough – Harrogate Town Community Foundation. (Picture contributed)

“This is such a good cause, and I just knew that our director Matthew would want to help.

"He’s a really good egg!

"Getting hold of that many eggs before Easter wasn’t as easy as you might think.

"A big thank you to ASDA who were great, assisting us in sourcing all 270 eggs needed and even threw in a few extra for free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Lightfoot of SOP said: “Thank you so much to Verity Frearson for supporting our Easter egg initiative.

"This generous donation has taken us over and above what we needed, so are sharing spare Easter eggs with fellow Community House residents, IDAS, Lifeline Harrogate, Open Country and Harrogate Town Community Foundation.”

Matthew Stamford, Managing director at Verity Frearson said: "Our team has always been passionate about supporting the fantastic charities in Harrogate and the area.

"We’re really glad we could help bring some smiles this Easter.”